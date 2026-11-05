👔 Des Plaines Executive & Management Jobs with Multiple Openings

Des Plaines has a nice mix of leadership roles right now, from hands-on operations to high-level corporate strategy. If you’re ready to step up your management game, these are worth a look.

Employer: Aldridge Electric

Aldridge Electric Location: Des Plaines, IL (Chicagoland utility projects)

(Chicagoland utility projects) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $80,000/year (plus potential bonus and full benefits)

Support major energy and transportation infrastructure projects while you grow into a full project manager role. You’ll help keep jobs safe, on time, and on budget—great fit if you have a construction, engineering, or business background and want a clear career path.

Employer: Lake Motor Group SD Inc

Location: Des Plaines, IL (in person at the dealership)

(in person at the dealership) Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $10,000/month (plus employee discount)

Run the day-to-day of a used car dealership—sales, operations, staff, and customer experience. Ideal if you know vehicles and love closing deals, and want real responsibility for hitting sales targets and shaping the team.

Employer: Regal Rexnord

Location: Des Plaines, IL (remote from approved locations, segment-level role)

(remote from approved locations, segment-level role) Type: Full-time

Salary: $247,400 – $385,400/year

Executive role leading quality, product compliance, and operational excellence across the Automation & Motion Control segment. Best for a senior leader (15+ years experience) who can set global standards, work with regulated industries, and influence across multiple divisions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.