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🛒 Des Peres Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles Hiring
Des Peres has a nice mix of retail and food service jobs right now, from entry-level cashiers to full store managers. Good options here if you like working with people and want room to grow.
DRY GOODS ASSISTANT STORE MANAGER
- Employer: Dry Goods USA
- Location: Des Peres, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help lead a fashion-forward clothing store, support the manager, and coach the sales team. This role is great if you love style, want leadership experience, and like steady hours without extended holiday nights.
Cashier - Weekend Availability
- Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
- Location: Des Peres, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Starting Pay: $15.00/hour
Front-of-house role taking orders, running the drive-thru, and greeting guests in a fast-paced restaurant. Good fit if you want weekly pay, flexible shifts, paid training, and a clear path to earn more within your first year.
Store Manager - #421 West County
- Employer: Earthbound Trading Company
- Location: Des Peres, MO
- Type: Full-time, salaried
- Salary: Not listed (includes monthly bonus potential)
Run the whole store: lead the team, drive sales, handle merchandising, and manage inventory and banking. This is a solid step if you already have retail management experience and want benefits like health insurance, 401(k), and paid vacation.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same spot or nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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