🍽️ Des Peres Food & Hospitality: Multiple Local Management Roles

Des Peres has some solid leadership roles open right now in food and hospitality, with steady hours and good perks for folks who like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Location: Des Peres, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18 – $18.75/hour (starting range)

Support the Restaurant Leader and run one "zone" of the restaurant during your shift. This role comes with a big list of full-time manager benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, tuition help, gym program, pet insurance) plus weekly pay and a casual work environment.

Employer: Marcus Theatres

Location: Des Peres, MO

Type: Full-time (30+ hours/week)

Pay: Competitive wages + premium holiday pay (exact rate not listed)

Help lead the team at a busy movie theatre where food, service, and film all come together. Full-time perks include medical, dental, vision, retirement benefits, paid vacation, free movies and meals, uniforms, and room to grow your career.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.