📅 Youth art exhibit & mural reception at Central Library

📅 Youth art exhibit & reception at Central Library

Check out Framing the Future, an art exhibition from the ASAP (After School Arts Program), featuring work created over the past year by kids in the Greater Des Moines area.

Reception location: Central Library Art Gallery , 1000 Grand Ave, 2nd Floor

, Exhibit dates: November 13 – December 19

Age group: All ages are welcome

At the reception, you can also help create a community mural project, so it’s a fun, hands-on visit for families.

Parking: Free library parking is available in Central’s underground garage for two hours per visit. Street parking around the library is metered from 9 a.m.–9 p.m., Monday–Saturday.

Come celebrate what local students have made this year and support free, year-round arts education in our community.