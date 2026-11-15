Des Moines manufacturing is busy right now, with solid openings for folks who like hands-on work and clear career paths. If you’re good with tools or leading a crew, these are worth a look.

Employer: Electrical Power Products (EP²)

Electrical Power Products (EP²) Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on power management systems that support big commercial and utility projects, including future AI data center infrastructure. You’ll read wiring diagrams, do panel wiring, and install instruments—great if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with hand/power tools, and want steady, skilled electrician work in a production setting.

Employer: Darling Ingredients

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team turning raw materials into finished products at a company focused on circular, sustainable ingredients. This role is for someone with at least 2 years of manufacturing and supervisory experience who can keep production flowing, handle equipment issues, and make safety a top priority.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.