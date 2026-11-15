Des Moines is quietly stacking up strong sales and marketing roles, from hands-on digital work to big-picture strategy. If you’re ready to level up your career, these openings span mid-level to senior director.

Employer: Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield Location: Des Moines, IA (Insurance)

(Insurance) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role owns Wellmark’s marketing automation roadmap—building multi-channel journeys, segmentation, testing, and reporting to drive acquisition, engagement, and retention. Great fit if you’re data-driven, love tools like Marketo/Adobe, and want to scale personalized campaigns.

Employer: LCS

Location: Des Moines, IA (Senior living)

(Senior living) Type: Full-time

Estimated Salary: $133,000 – $166,000

Lead the full digital ecosystem—websites, SEO, paid search, conversion optimization, marketing tech, and analytics—for a national senior living leader. Ideal if you have 10+ years in digital, can roll up your sleeves on GA4/SEO/Ads, and want to build and lead a growing team.

Employer: Ruan Transportation Management Systems

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time internship (onsite, Summer 2027)

Salary: Not listed

Full-time summer internship supporting email, social media, recruiting campaigns, and internal communications. Good for students who want real-world experience in content creation, market research, and event support at a major transportation company.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Des Moines, IA (Consulting; travel required)

(Consulting; travel required) Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $120,000 – $210,000

Help large clients redesign sales planning and incentive compensation using platforms like Varicent, Spiff, Oracle Incentive Compensation, Pigment, or Anaplan. Great if you have 5+ years in SPM/comp or consulting and like blending analytics, tech configuration, and client-facing work.

Employer: PwC

Location: Des Moines, IA (Internal Firm Services)

(Internal Firm Services) Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $122,500 – $423,780 (varies by location/experience)

Lead internal communications strategy for firmwide initiatives—change comms, executive messaging, and employee engagement. Best for seasoned corporate comms pros who can advise leaders, manage complex programs, and turn dense topics into clear, human stories.

Employer: PwC

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $122,500 – $423,780 (varies by location/experience)

Own industry marketing strategy and channel programs that drive demand and revenue. You’ll connect audience insights, campaigns, and partner channels to build market presence—ideal if you have 8+ years in channel/industry marketing and love data-driven demand gen.

Employer: PwC

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $122,500 – $423,780 (varies by location/experience)

Lead commercial marketing and external channel strategy to support revenue growth and pipeline. Good fit if you’re experienced in partner/channel programs, campaign planning, and using performance data to sharpen targeting and conversion.

Employer: PwC

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $122,500 – $423,780 (varies by location/experience)

Drive integrated marketing planning—setting campaign priorities, channel mix, and measurement across portfolios. Great for senior marketers who enjoy turning market and performance insights into clear plans and coaching teams on execution.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for a local insurance agency)

(recruiting for a local insurance agency) Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Manage an established commercial lines book, handle renewals and new business, and be a go-to advisor for local business clients. Strong match if you have 5+ years of commercial lines experience, a P&C license, and want real ownership of client relationships.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.