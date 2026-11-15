Des Moines is busy right now with front-line and retail roles, from banks to pet hospitals. If you like helping people (and pets) face-to-face or over the phone, there’s a good mix of options here.

Employer: Vanguard

Vanguard Location: Remote in Iowa (based in Des Moines, IA)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $62,000–$72,000 base + bonuses (total $70,500–$81,500 first year) + $20,000 licensing bonus

Help investors over inbound phone calls with account questions and life-moment money decisions. Fully remote in Iowa with strong pay, big milestone bonuses, and growth in financial services if you already hold FINRA Series 7 & 63.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Location: Des Moines, IA

Des Moines, IA Type: Full-time, hourly

Lead the front of the store, keep departments running smoothly, and handle customer issues and scheduling. Good fit if you’ve led teams in fast-paced retail and like being the go-to person on the floor.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Location: Des Moines, IA

Des Moines, IA Type: Full-time

Use your English plus a second language to help members with everyday banking, new accounts, and digital tools. Great for detail-oriented people who enjoy one-on-one conversations and community-focused service.

Employer: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC. (Flowerama)

Location: Des Moines, IA

Des Moines, IA Type: Full-time

Supervise a florist and gift shop, lead the team, and keep inventory and customer service on point. Offers benefits, 401(k), paid time off, monthly fresh flowers, and big employee discounts across the 1-800-Flowers brands.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Multiple branches in Des Moines metro & nearby suburbs

Multiple branches in Type: Full-time

Full-time Posting end date: 20 Nov 2026 (may close early)

Work in-branch helping customers open accounts, handle transactions, and apply for credit while growing your banking career. Rotates between teller and banker duties with Saturday hours and strong training at a major bank.

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: Des Moines, IA

Des Moines, IA Type: Full-time

Support the Store Manager with daily operations, staffing, and coaching associates in a value retail setting. Good step if you have 2–4 years of retail leadership and want benefits, paid vacation, and promotion potential.

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: Des Moines, IA

Des Moines, IA Type: Full-time

Own the whole store: sales, staffing, payroll, and customer experience. Best for experienced retail leaders (3–5 years as Store Manager) who want full responsibility plus a comprehensive benefits package and growth.

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: Des Moines, IA

Des Moines, IA Type: Part-time

Run the register, stock, help with markdowns, and greet customers on the floor. A solid entry-level retail role if you want flexible hours and hands-on experience in a busy value apparel store.

Employer: BluePearl Specialty + Emergency Pet Hospital

Location: Des Moines, IA

Des Moines, IA Type: Full-time

Be the first face families see at a specialty/emergency vet hospital—checking in pets, answering phones, and supporting clients in emotional moments. Includes health, dental, vision, paid time off, and pet-related perks, with 10–12 hour shifts and weekend/holiday work.

Employer: LensCrafters (EssilorLuxottica)

Location: Des Moines, IA

Des Moines, IA Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay range: Up to about $20.34/hour (range given as “- 20.34”)

Help customers pick frames and lenses, use optical tools, and keep the store looking sharp. Great for someone with 1+ year retail or customer service who wants commission potential and big eyewear brand backing.

Employer: Iowa Ortho

Location: Des Moines, IA

Des Moines, IA Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8-hour shifts

Run the front desk at an orthopedic clinic—check in/out, schedule, handle co-pays, and help patients with forms and tech. Ideal if you have face-to-face customer service, like steady weekday hours, and want to learn healthcare.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Des Moines, IA

Des Moines, IA Type: Typically full or part-time (retail role; hours vary)

Typically full or part-time (retail role; hours vary) Pay: $16–$21/hour

Help customers with skincare, makeup, and wellness picks, plus run in-store beauty events and demos. Comes with health, dental, vision (30+ hrs), PTO, employee discount, 401(k), and Walgreens beauty training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire often and for nearby roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.