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Des Moines
🛒 Des Moines Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Des Moines is busy right now with front-line and retail roles, from banks to pet hospitals. If you like helping people (and pets) face-to-face or over the phone, there’s a good mix of options here.
Client Service Excellence Representative (FINRA Licensed)
- Employer: Vanguard
- Location: Remote in Iowa (based in Des Moines, IA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $62,000–$72,000 base + bonuses (total $70,500–$81,500 first year) + $20,000 licensing bonus
Help investors over inbound phone calls with account questions and life-moment money decisions. Fully remote in Iowa with strong pay, big milestone bonuses, and growth in financial services if you already hold FINRA Series 7 & 63.
Service Manager
- Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time, hourly
Lead the front of the store, keep departments running smoothly, and handle customer issues and scheduling. Good fit if you’ve led teams in fast-paced retail and like being the go-to person on the floor.
Bilingual Member Service Representative
- Employer: Bennetts Company
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
Use your English plus a second language to help members with everyday banking, new accounts, and digital tools. Great for detail-oriented people who enjoy one-on-one conversations and community-focused service.
Full-Time Retail Supervisor – Flowerama
- Employer: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC. (Flowerama)
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
Supervise a florist and gift shop, lead the team, and keep inventory and customer service on point. Offers benefits, 401(k), paid time off, monthly fresh flowers, and big employee discounts across the 1-800-Flowers brands.
Personal Banker – Des Moines Central Districts
- Employer: Wells Fargo
- Location: Multiple branches in Des Moines metro & nearby suburbs
- Type: Full-time
- Posting end date: 20 Nov 2026 (may close early)
Work in-branch helping customers open accounts, handle transactions, and apply for credit while growing your banking career. Rotates between teller and banker duties with Saturday hours and strong training at a major bank.
Assistant Manager
- Employer: Citi Trends
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
Support the Store Manager with daily operations, staffing, and coaching associates in a value retail setting. Good step if you have 2–4 years of retail leadership and want benefits, paid vacation, and promotion potential.
Store Manager
- Employer: Citi Trends
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
Own the whole store: sales, staffing, payroll, and customer experience. Best for experienced retail leaders (3–5 years as Store Manager) who want full responsibility plus a comprehensive benefits package and growth.
Store Sales Associate
- Employer: Citi Trends
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Part-time
Run the register, stock, help with markdowns, and greet customers on the floor. A solid entry-level retail role if you want flexible hours and hands-on experience in a busy value apparel store.
Client Service Coordinator
- Employer: BluePearl Specialty + Emergency Pet Hospital
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
Be the first face families see at a specialty/emergency vet hospital—checking in pets, answering phones, and supporting clients in emotional moments. Includes health, dental, vision, paid time off, and pet-related perks, with 10–12 hour shifts and weekend/holiday work.
Sales Associate – LensCrafters
- Employer: LensCrafters (EssilorLuxottica)
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay range: Up to about $20.34/hour (range given as “- 20.34”)
Help customers pick frames and lenses, use optical tools, and keep the store looking sharp. Great for someone with 1+ year retail or customer service who wants commission potential and big eyewear brand backing.
Patient Experience Specialist
- Employer: Iowa Ortho
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8-hour shifts
Run the front desk at an orthopedic clinic—check in/out, schedule, handle co-pays, and help patients with forms and tech. Ideal if you have face-to-face customer service, like steady weekday hours, and want to learn healthcare.
Beauty and Wellness Consultant
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Typically full or part-time (retail role; hours vary)
- Pay: $16–$21/hour
Help customers with skincare, makeup, and wellness picks, plus run in-store beauty events and demos. Comes with health, dental, vision (30+ hrs), PTO, employee discount, 401(k), and Walgreens beauty training.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire often and for nearby roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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