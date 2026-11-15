Des Moines is busy and growing, and so is the need for safe, skilled drivers and equipment pros. If you like being on the move and working with trucks or heavy gear, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: AreOnePath

AreOnePath Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Operate Class A CDL equipment on dedicated retail routes with on-time, safe deliveries and customer-facing work. Good fit if you like steady routes, DOT-compliant driving, and being the face of the company at each stop.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Based in Des Moines, IA (runs across North America)

Based in (runs across North America) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Team)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year per team, $5,000/week minimum average when working

Haul gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events with all miles paid and a fuel price guarantee. Best for experienced team owner-operators with a passport who want high earning potential and unique freight.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Within 75 miles of Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time, Company Driver (Team)

Pay: $1,940–$2,375 weekly average, $10,000 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers, $5,000 for new drivers

Run no-touch, drop-and-hook doubles on a terminal-to-terminal lane with home time every other week and strong benefits. Great if you’re part of a formed team with Doubles/Triples and HazMat and want steady miles plus bonus potential.

Employer: Telcom Construction, LLC

Location: Based in Des Moines, IA with travel

Based in with travel Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00–$34.00 per hour

Operate heavy equipment to build phone and internet infrastructure, digging trenches and setting up safe work zones. Good for someone who likes hands-on outdoor work, travel, and weekly pay with solid benefits.

Employer: Telcom Construction, LLC

Location: Based in Des Moines, IA with travel

Based in with travel Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.00–$40.00 per hour

Lead crews and run equipment on telecom projects, keeping jobs on schedule and managing safety and DOT paperwork. A strong fit if you have a few years of field experience and want to step into (or grow in) a foreman role.

Employer: Cox Automotive Inc. (Cox Fleet)

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $29.38–$44.09 per hour

Perform DOT inspections, preventive maintenance, and light to medium repairs on trucks and fleet vehicles, sometimes roadside. Ideal if you’re a mid-level tech who likes independence, customer contact, and a wide mix of mechanical work.

Employer: RG&T Solutions

RG&T Solutions Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Drive Class A CDL on dedicated retail routes with a focus on DOT compliance, safety, and customer service. Good for drivers who want predictable routes and regular interaction with store teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings or can keep you in mind for the next route or crew.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.