undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Des Moines
🚌 Des Moines transportation jobs with multiple high-pay openings
5 days ago
Des Moines is busy and growing, and so is the need for safe, skilled drivers and equipment pros. If you like being on the move and working with trucks or heavy gear, these roles are worth a look.
CDL Route Driver – Class A Retail Routes
- Employer: AreOnePath
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Operate Class A CDL equipment on dedicated retail routes with on-time, safe deliveries and customer-facing work. Good fit if you like steady routes, DOT-compliant driving, and being the face of the company at each stop.
CDL-A Owner Operator – OTR Dry Van (Team)
- Employer: Clark Transfer
- Location: Based in Des Moines, IA (runs across North America)
- Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Team)
- Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year per team, $5,000/week minimum average when working
Haul gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events with all miles paid and a fuel price guarantee. Best for experienced team owner-operators with a passport who want high earning potential and unique freight.
CDL-A Dedicated Team Truck Driver – Estes Account
- Employer: Schneider
- Location: Within 75 miles of Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time, Company Driver (Team)
- Pay: $1,940–$2,375 weekly average, $10,000 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers, $5,000 for new drivers
Run no-touch, drop-and-hook doubles on a terminal-to-terminal lane with home time every other week and strong benefits. Great if you’re part of a formed team with Doubles/Triples and HazMat and want steady miles plus bonus potential.
Traveling Telecom Equipment Operator
- Employer: Telcom Construction, LLC
- Location: Based in Des Moines, IA with travel
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.00–$34.00 per hour
Operate heavy equipment to build phone and internet infrastructure, digging trenches and setting up safe work zones. Good for someone who likes hands-on outdoor work, travel, and weekly pay with solid benefits.
Traveling Telecom Equipment Foreman
- Employer: Telcom Construction, LLC
- Location: Based in Des Moines, IA with travel
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $27.00–$40.00 per hour
Lead crews and run equipment on telecom projects, keeping jobs on schedule and managing safety and DOT paperwork. A strong fit if you have a few years of field experience and want to step into (or grow in) a foreman role.
Light Duty Technician II – DOT (Fleet Service)
- Employer: Cox Automotive Inc. (Cox Fleet)
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $29.38–$44.09 per hour
Perform DOT inspections, preventive maintenance, and light to medium repairs on trucks and fleet vehicles, sometimes roadside. Ideal if you’re a mid-level tech who likes independence, customer contact, and a wide mix of mechanical work.
CDL Route Driver – Class A Retail Routes
- Employer: RG&T Solutions
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Drive Class A CDL on dedicated retail routes with a focus on DOT compliance, safety, and customer service. Good for drivers who want predictable routes and regular interaction with store teams.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings or can keep you in mind for the next route or crew.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.