Des Moines has a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from event venues to big-box retail and property restoration. If you like staying active and working with your hands, these are worth a look.

Employer: Oak View Group

Oak View Group Location: Des Moines, IA (Iowa Events Center)

(Iowa Events Center) Salary: $19.00/hour (per union agreement)

(per union agreement) Type: Full-time

Deadline: Open until February 12, 2027

Event-focused role leading small crews on housekeeping, room sets, event teardown, arena conversions, and grounds work. Great fit if you like variety, operating equipment (forklifts, scrubbers, snow gear), and being in the middle of live events.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Des Moines, IA (5101 SE 14th St)

(5101 SE 14th St) Salary: Not listed (eligible for bonus incentive )

Not listed (eligible for ) Type: Full-time

Senior-level commercial refrigeration/HVAC role supporting Walmart store systems and responding to emergency maintenance calls. Comes with strong benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, paid education (Live Better U), and a work vehicle/tools provided.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Des Moines, IA (5101 SE 14th St)

(5101 SE 14th St) Salary: Not listed (eligible for bonus incentive )

Not listed (eligible for ) Type: Full-time

Year-round landscaping and exterior maintenance role handling mowing, trimming, parking lot and grounds upkeep. Good for experienced landscape pros who meet DOT driving requirements and want steady hours plus full Walmart benefits and tuition-paid education.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Des Moines, IA (5101 SE 14th St)

(5101 SE 14th St) Salary: Not listed (same role as above, different posting site)

Not listed (same role as above, different posting site) Type: Full-time

Same Exterior Services Technician – DOT position as the LinkedIn posting, shared here in case you prefer applying via Indeed. Focus is on landscaping, grounds care, and safe commercial driving with full benefits.

Employer: First Onsite Property Restoration

Location: Des Moines, IA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Field role on a restoration crew doing water extraction, fire and mold cleanup, light demo, and emergency board-ups. Good entry point into disaster restoration with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life insurance, and PTO.

Employer: SanCrest

Location: Des Moines, IA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Maintains rental homes and community areas, handling repairs, inspections, and home refurbishments. Ideal if you’re handy with tools, comfortable with ladders and lifting, and like a mix of indoor/outdoor work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—employers often post similar roles as they grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.