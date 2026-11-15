Des Moines keeps adding strong finance and accounting roles, from early-career payroll to director-level strategy. Here are several good options if you like numbers and clear career paths.

Employer: Express Employment Professionals

Express Employment Professionals Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle day-to-day payroll entry, onboarding documents, and timekeeping. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, strong in Excel/Microsoft Office, and can hit tight payroll deadlines while keeping information confidential.

Employer: USI Insurance Services

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role doing complex financial analytics for large, mostly self-funded benefit plans (typically 1,000+ lives). You’ll lead custom analyses, negotiate with carriers, mentor junior analysts, and help shape client strategy using advanced Excel and internal tools.

Employer: USI Insurance Services

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mid-level analyst role supporting fully insured and self-funded clients (about 100–1,000 lives). You’ll run standard financial analyses, compare plan options, support renewals, and work closely with carriers—great step if you have 3+ years in employee benefits and want growth.

Employer: Berkshire Hathaway Energy / MidAmerican Energy Company

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $134,800 – $168,500

Director-level role leading enterprise-wide financial reporting and capital governance. You’ll evaluate major capital projects, support long-term planning, and prepare executive-level reports for senior leadership and the board—ideal if you have 8+ years in financial analysis and capital planning.

Employer: LCS

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Estimated Salary: $45,000 – $56,000

Process bi-weekly payroll for retirement community employees, handle payroll taxes, benefits, and client billing. Good match if you have 2–4 years multi-state payroll, like working in Excel, and want a role tied to senior living communities.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Posting End Date: November 20, 2026 (may close early)

Client-facing support role in Global Payments & Liquidity, helping business customers with wires, ACH, cash vault, and other treasury services. Great if you have at least 6+ months of client-facing experience, like solving problems by phone, and can juggle a high-volume workload.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.