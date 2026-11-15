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💰 Des Moines Accounting & Finance – Multiple Solid Openings
Des Moines keeps adding strong finance and accounting roles, from early-career payroll to director-level strategy. Here are several good options if you like numbers and clear career paths.
Payroll Specialist
- Employer: Express Employment Professionals
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Handle day-to-day payroll entry, onboarding documents, and timekeeping. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, strong in Excel/Microsoft Office, and can hit tight payroll deadlines while keeping information confidential.
Employee Benefit Analyst IV
- Employer: USI Insurance Services
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior-level role doing complex financial analytics for large, mostly self-funded benefit plans (typically 1,000+ lives). You’ll lead custom analyses, negotiate with carriers, mentor junior analysts, and help shape client strategy using advanced Excel and internal tools.
Employee Benefit Analyst III
- Employer: USI Insurance Services
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Mid-level analyst role supporting fully insured and self-funded clients (about 100–1,000 lives). You’ll run standard financial analyses, compare plan options, support renewals, and work closely with carriers—great step if you have 3+ years in employee benefits and want growth.
Business Reporting and Financial Analysis Director
- Employer: Berkshire Hathaway Energy / MidAmerican Energy Company
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $134,800 – $168,500
Director-level role leading enterprise-wide financial reporting and capital governance. You’ll evaluate major capital projects, support long-term planning, and prepare executive-level reports for senior leadership and the board—ideal if you have 8+ years in financial analysis and capital planning.
Payroll Accountant – Community
- Employer: LCS
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Estimated Salary: $45,000 – $56,000
Process bi-weekly payroll for retirement community employees, handle payroll taxes, benefits, and client billing. Good match if you have 2–4 years multi-state payroll, like working in Excel, and want a role tied to senior living communities.
Treasury Management Business Support Associate
- Employer: Wells Fargo
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time, hybrid
- Salary: Not listed
- Posting End Date: November 20, 2026 (may close early)
Client-facing support role in Global Payments & Liquidity, helping business customers with wires, ACH, cash vault, and other treasury services. Great if you have at least 6+ months of client-facing experience, like solving problems by phone, and can juggle a high-volume workload.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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