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Des Moines
💻 Des Moines IT Jobs: Multiple Roles From Intern to $280K+
4 days ago
Des Moines tech is buzzing right now—lots of remote-friendly consulting roles plus solid local openings downtown and onsite. Here are several IT and data jobs worth a look this week.
Data Platform Delivery & Operations – Supervising Associate
- Employer: EY
- Location: Des Moines, IA (open to many U.S. cities)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $87,200–$163,000 for Des Moines and other non-premium markets
Work hands-on with Azure Databricks / Microsoft Fabric, data pipelines, and emerging AI/agent tech. Great fit if you have 2–5 years in data engineering and want more ownership of delivery and production support.
Gemini Tech Lead, Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,000–$232,000
Lead generative AI projects using Gemini, Vertex AI, AWS Bedrock, or Azure AI, plus Python and LLM tools like RAG and vector databases. Ideal for someone with 5+ years experience who wants to run client-facing AI workstreams.
SAP – Finance – Revenue Accounting Reporting (RAR) – Manager
- Employer: EY
- Location: Des Moines, IA (location open across U.S.)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $142,600–$261,500 for Des Moines and other non-premium markets
Manage SAP S/4HANA Finance and RAR implementations focused on ASC 606 / IFRS 15 revenue recognition. Great for SAP finance pros with 4–6 years SAP and 3+ years RAR who like client-facing consulting and travel.
Sr. Data Engineer
- Employer: Associate Staffing (financial services client)
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Senior data role working with SQL/Python/Java, data modeling, and large datasets to support analytics and reporting. Good match if you have 6+ years in data engineering and want to design and optimize data pipelines.
Entry Level Security Admin
- Employer: Pomeroy
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Great starter role in identity and access management: Azure/Entra ID, on-prem AD, MIM, MFA, PowerShell, and VDI (VMware Horizon). Perfect if you know basic Microsoft stack and want to grow in cybersecurity.
Data Analytics Intern – Summer 2027
- Employer: Ruan Transportation Management Systems
- Location: Downtown Des Moines, IA (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time internship (temporary, hourly)
- Salary: Not listed
Help gather and analyze data, build reports, and support cost and process improvement projects. A good fit for college students interested in data, supply chain, or transportation.
App Dev Intern – Summer 2027
- Employer: Ruan Transportation Management Systems
- Location: Downtown Des Moines, IA (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time internship (temporary, hourly)
- Salary: Not listed
Work with a senior dev on C# .NET in a microservices environment, doing enhancements, bug fixes, and new features. Great for students who want real-world enterprise app dev experience.
Associate IT Business Analyst – Iowa
- Employer: Ruan Transportation Management Systems
- Location: On-site, downtown Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level BA role supporting transportation software: gather requirements, configure systems, create user stories and process flows, and help troubleshoot production issues. Nice bridge between business and IT.
Specialist Lead, Analytics and Insights
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $88,600–$147,600
Join Deloitte’s People Analytics team to build Tableau dashboards, strategic reports, and data stories for Talent leaders. Best for folks with 5+ years in analytics/visualization and strong Excel/PowerPoint skills.
Systems Administrator – Perm FTE Onsite
- Employer: Robert Half (direct hire for client)
- Location: On-site, Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Salary: Up to $105,000 base
Hands-on Windows/Mac servers, AD, VMware/Hyper-V, networking (Cisco/Fortinet), and cloud (Azure/AWS/GCP). Good for admins with 2+ years infra experience who like broad ownership and in-office work.
Applied AI Health Data System Engineer – Senior Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $124,000–$280,000
Lead healthcare AI and GenAI solutions for health systems, from RAG and LLMs to PHI-safe cloud architectures on Azure/AWS/GCP. A fit if you have 12+ years experience and deep health data science / health IT background.
Hands-on Solution & Graph/Ontology Architect – Senior Manager (TMT)
- Employer: EY
- Location: Des Moines, IA (open location, U.S.-wide)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $144,000–$329,100 for Des Moines and other non-premium markets
Senior role designing knowledge graphs, GraphRAG, ontologies (RDF/OWL), and multi-agent AI using tools like Stardog and Neo4j. Ideal for seasoned architects with 12+ years in data/AI who want to lead complex TMT-sector solutions.
Oracle Cloud EPM Implementation – Senior Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $124,000–$280,000
Lead Oracle EPM implementations for planning, budgeting, forecasting, and consolidation. Best for consultants with 7+ years Oracle finance/EPM experience who enjoy large finance transformation projects.
SAP Finance Consultant – Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,000–$232,000
Run SAP FI/FICO/Central Finance workstreams, improve finance processes, and mentor junior consultants. Good move if you have 5+ years experience and want to stay deep in SAP while growing leadership skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have several related openings you can explore.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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