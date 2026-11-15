Des Moines tech is buzzing right now—lots of remote-friendly consulting roles plus solid local openings downtown and onsite. Here are several IT and data jobs worth a look this week.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Des Moines, IA (open to many U.S. cities)

(open to many U.S. cities) Type: Full-time

Salary: $87,200–$163,000 for Des Moines and other non-premium markets

Work hands-on with Azure Databricks / Microsoft Fabric, data pipelines, and emerging AI/agent tech. Great fit if you have 2–5 years in data engineering and want more ownership of delivery and production support.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000–$232,000

Lead generative AI projects using Gemini, Vertex AI, AWS Bedrock, or Azure AI, plus Python and LLM tools like RAG and vector databases. Ideal for someone with 5+ years experience who wants to run client-facing AI workstreams.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Des Moines, IA (location open across U.S.)

(location open across U.S.) Type: Full-time

Salary: $142,600–$261,500 for Des Moines and other non-premium markets

Manage SAP S/4HANA Finance and RAR implementations focused on ASC 606 / IFRS 15 revenue recognition. Great for SAP finance pros with 4–6 years SAP and 3+ years RAR who like client-facing consulting and travel.

Employer: Associate Staffing (financial services client)

(financial services client) Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Senior data role working with SQL/Python/Java, data modeling, and large datasets to support analytics and reporting. Good match if you have 6+ years in data engineering and want to design and optimize data pipelines.

Employer: Pomeroy

Pomeroy Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great starter role in identity and access management: Azure/Entra ID, on-prem AD, MIM, MFA, PowerShell, and VDI (VMware Horizon). Perfect if you know basic Microsoft stack and want to grow in cybersecurity.

Employer: Ruan Transportation Management Systems

Ruan Transportation Management Systems Location: Downtown Des Moines, IA (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time internship (temporary, hourly)

Salary: Not listed

Help gather and analyze data, build reports, and support cost and process improvement projects. A good fit for college students interested in data, supply chain, or transportation.

Employer: Ruan Transportation Management Systems

Ruan Transportation Management Systems Location: Downtown Des Moines, IA (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time internship (temporary, hourly)

Salary: Not listed

Work with a senior dev on C# .NET in a microservices environment, doing enhancements, bug fixes, and new features. Great for students who want real-world enterprise app dev experience.

Employer: Ruan Transportation Management Systems

Ruan Transportation Management Systems Location: On-site, downtown Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level BA role supporting transportation software: gather requirements, configure systems, create user stories and process flows, and help troubleshoot production issues. Nice bridge between business and IT.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $88,600–$147,600

Join Deloitte’s People Analytics team to build Tableau dashboards, strategic reports, and data stories for Talent leaders. Best for folks with 5+ years in analytics/visualization and strong Excel/PowerPoint skills.

Employer: Robert Half (direct hire for client)

Robert Half (direct hire for client) Location: On-site, Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: Up to $105,000 base

Hands-on Windows/Mac servers, AD, VMware/Hyper-V, networking (Cisco/Fortinet), and cloud (Azure/AWS/GCP). Good for admins with 2+ years infra experience who like broad ownership and in-office work.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000–$280,000

Lead healthcare AI and GenAI solutions for health systems, from RAG and LLMs to PHI-safe cloud architectures on Azure/AWS/GCP. A fit if you have 12+ years experience and deep health data science / health IT background.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Des Moines, IA (open location, U.S.-wide)

(open location, U.S.-wide) Type: Full-time

Salary: $144,000–$329,100 for Des Moines and other non-premium markets

Senior role designing knowledge graphs, GraphRAG, ontologies (RDF/OWL), and multi-agent AI using tools like Stardog and Neo4j. Ideal for seasoned architects with 12+ years in data/AI who want to lead complex TMT-sector solutions.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000–$280,000

Lead Oracle EPM implementations for planning, budgeting, forecasting, and consolidation. Best for consultants with 7+ years Oracle finance/EPM experience who enjoy large finance transformation projects.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000–$232,000

Run SAP FI/FICO/Central Finance workstreams, improve finance processes, and mentor junior consultants. Good move if you have 5+ years experience and want to stay deep in SAP while growing leadership skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have several related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.