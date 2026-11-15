Des Moines is busy with builds and upgrades right now, and that means steady work for hands-on pros. Here are a few strong openings in construction and skilled trades worth a look.

Employer: SanCrest

SanCrest Location: Des Moines, IA

Des Moines, IA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a small crew doing residential window tear-outs and installs. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, like mentoring others, and want field work where you can see the finished product every day.

Employer: WEITZ-ABITAT MISSION CRITICAL / EPI Power

Location: Des Moines, IA (major data center project)

Des Moines, IA (major data center project) Type: Full-time, hourly

Salary: Not listed

Field-based role inspecting electrical work on a large data center build. Expect 6-day weeks during peak times, hands-on inspections, and working closely with field and commissioning teams. Comes with competitive pay, health insurance, and 401(k) plus training and development.

Employer: Electrical Power Products (EP²)

Location: Des Moines, IA

Des Moines, IA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Journeyman-level switchboard electrician role doing panel wiring, reading schematics, and building power management systems for commercial and utility projects. Great if you like detailed bench work, using hand/power tools, and being part of long-term power infrastructure projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to training the right person. Share this with a friend who’s looking.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.