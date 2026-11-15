Des Moines has some solid HR openings right now, from internships to leadership roles and fully remote recruiting.

Employer: Ruan Transportation Management Systems

Ruan Transportation Management Systems Location: Des Moines, IA (hybrid – downtown + remote)

(hybrid – downtown + remote) Type: Part-time, temporary internship (Spring–Summer 2027)

Great for college students wanting real HR and recruiting experience in the transportation world. You’ll support reports, projects, and day-to-day business work while learning from an experienced recruiting team.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $97,600 – $162,800

Application deadline: 11/14/2026

Senior-level role leading experienced-hire recruiting for Deloitte’s GPS business. You’ll manage a team of recruiters, drive large-scale hiring strategies, and work closely with business and talent leaders.

Employer: gpac

Location: Des Moines, IA (fully remote role)

(fully remote role) Type: Full-time

Base pay: $35,568/year + uncapped commission (about 30–75% of production)

Commission-driven recruiting role with full training provided, ideal if you’re competitive and love sales-style work. You’ll build client and candidate relationships, make lots of calls, and can grow your income based on performance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.