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Des Moines
🏥 Des Moines Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Travel & Local Roles
4 days ago
Des Moines is busy in healthcare right now, with strong demand for RNs, techs, and pharmacy pros. If you’re open to travel contracts or stable local work, there’s a good mix here.
Travel Med Surg / Telemetry RN – $2,074/week (Nights)
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Salary: $2,074 per week
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights (7p–7:30a)
Great if you like fast-paced Med Surg/Tele and night shifts with a shorter 13-week commitment.
Travel ICU RN – $2,359/week (Nights, 26 Weeks)
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Salary: $2,359 per week
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 26 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights (7p–7:30a)
Longer ICU contract for RNs who want steady high-acuity experience and consistent night shifts.
Travel Med Surg / Telemetry RN – $2,074/week (Days, 26 Weeks)
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Salary: $2,074 per week
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 26 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days (7a–7:30p)
Day-shift Med Surg/Tele travel role with a longer contract for those who prefer daylight hours.
Travel Med Surg / Telemetry RN – $2,074/week (Nights, 26 Weeks)
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Salary: $2,074 per week
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 26 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights (7p–7:30a)
Night-shift Med Surg/Tele contract with steady hours and a half-year run for stable income.
Travel ER RN – $2,359/week (Nights)
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Salary: $2,359 per week
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 26 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights (7p–7:30a)
For experienced ED nurses who like high-energy nights and want a strong weekly travel rate.
Pharmacist – Nights, 7 On / 7 Off
- Employer: MercyOne
- Location: Des Moines, IA (Medical Center)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, Night shift, 7 on / 7 off (Wed–Tue, 8p–6:30a)
Hospital pharmacist role with a true week-on/week-off schedule and relocation help available.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,797/week (Days)
- Employer: Treva Corporation (Treva Workforce)
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Salary: $2,797 per week
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days
High-paying CT travel contract with weekly pay and full benefits through a staffing agency.
Field Nurse Case Manager – Workers Comp
- Employer: Gallagher Bassett
- Location: Des Moines, IA + up to 2-hour travel radius
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, Field/Hybrid
Ideal for experienced RNs who enjoy one-on-one case management, coordinating care, and being out in the field.
RN – Registered Nurse (Day Shift, Senior Care)
- Employer: WesleyLife
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Salary: Based on experience; $5,000 sign-on bonus
- Type: Full-time, 12-hr days (6a–6:30p)
Day-shift RN role in senior care with a sign-on bonus, shift differentials, and full benefits.
Certified Pharmacy Technician – Billing Specialist
- Employer: JFMC Clinics
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Salary: $26.27–$31.64 per hour, ~48 hrs/week
- Type: On-site
Great fit for a certified pharm tech who likes the billing and claims side, with solid pay and benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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