Des Moines is busy in healthcare right now, with strong demand for RNs, techs, and pharmacy pros. If you’re open to travel contracts or stable local work, there’s a good mix here.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Des Moines, IA

Salary: $2,074 per week

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights (7p–7:30a)

Great if you like fast-paced Med Surg/Tele and night shifts with a shorter 13-week commitment.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Des Moines, IA

Salary: $2,359 per week

Type: Full-time, Travel, 26 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights (7p–7:30a)

Longer ICU contract for RNs who want steady high-acuity experience and consistent night shifts.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Des Moines, IA

Salary: $2,074 per week

Type: Full-time, Travel, 26 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days (7a–7:30p)

Day-shift Med Surg/Tele travel role with a longer contract for those who prefer daylight hours.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Des Moines, IA

Salary: $2,074 per week

Type: Full-time, Travel, 26 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights (7p–7:30a)

Night-shift Med Surg/Tele contract with steady hours and a half-year run for stable income.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Des Moines, IA

Salary: $2,359 per week

Type: Full-time, Travel, 26 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights (7p–7:30a)

For experienced ED nurses who like high-energy nights and want a strong weekly travel rate.

Employer: MercyOne

Location: Des Moines, IA (Medical Center)

(Medical Center) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Night shift, 7 on / 7 off (Wed–Tue, 8p–6:30a)

Hospital pharmacist role with a true week-on/week-off schedule and relocation help available.

Employer: Treva Corporation (Treva Workforce)

Treva Corporation (Treva Workforce) Location: Des Moines, IA

Salary: $2,797 per week

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days

High-paying CT travel contract with weekly pay and full benefits through a staffing agency.

Employer: Gallagher Bassett

Location: Des Moines, IA + up to 2-hour travel radius

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Field/Hybrid

Ideal for experienced RNs who enjoy one-on-one case management, coordinating care, and being out in the field.

Employer: WesleyLife

Location: Des Moines, IA

Salary: Based on experience; $5,000 sign-on bonus

Based on experience; Type: Full-time, 12-hr days (6a–6:30p)

Day-shift RN role in senior care with a sign-on bonus, shift differentials, and full benefits.

Employer: JFMC Clinics

Location: Des Moines, IA

Salary: $26.27–$31.64 per hour , ~ 48 hrs/week

, ~ Type: On-site

Great fit for a certified pharm tech who likes the billing and claims side, with solid pay and benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.