📅 Learn world poetry forms with Iowa’s Poet Laureate

Join Iowa’s Poet Laureate Dr. Paul Brooke for a hands-on poetry workshop at the North Side Meeting Room.

When: Tuesday, November 17, 2026, 6:30–7:30 PM

Where: North Side Library – North Side Meeting Room

Who: Adults

You’ll explore unusual poetry forms from around the world, read examples together, and then try writing your own poems with guidance from Dr. Brooke, a Full Professor of English at Grand View University and author of 10 books.

The library aims to make programs accessible to everyone. If you have accessibility concerns or need specific accommodations, please contact Des Moines Public Library before the event.