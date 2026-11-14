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🌿 Des Moines Agriculture & Animal Care Jobs – Multiple Roles Open Now
Des Moines has a solid mix of hands-on outdoor work and animal care roles right now. If you like working with animals, trees, or the land, these are worth a look.
Production Resource Specialist (Swine Operations)
- Employer: Smithfield Foods
- Location: Des Moines, IA (North Central, Central, or Southwest Iowa territory)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Manage several swine farms, from animal care and biosecurity to production results and farm staff. This is a good fit if you have an Animal Science degree or swine experience, don’t mind long days on farms, and want a role with real impact on animal welfare and farm performance.
Climbing Arborist
- Employer: Elite Stumping Services
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Part-time (10–40 hours/week)
- Pay: $30.00 – $35.00 per hour
Hands-on tree work: climbing, pruning, and removals to keep properties safe and trees healthy. Great for someone who likes heights and outdoor work, has tree/rigging experience, and ideally owns their own climbing gear and chainsaws.
Animal Care Technician & Adoption Counselor
- Employer: Animal Lifeline of Iowa
- Location: Des Moines, IA 50320
- Type: Part-time (25–30 hours/week)
- Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour
Split role between hands-on dog and cat care (feeding, cleaning, meds, socializing) and helping match pets with adopters. Expect mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays—perfect if you have professional animal care experience and want to support rescue animals.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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