Des Moines has a solid mix of hands-on outdoor work and animal care roles right now. If you like working with animals, trees, or the land, these are worth a look.

Employer: Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods Location: Des Moines, IA (North Central, Central, or Southwest Iowa territory)

(North Central, Central, or Southwest Iowa territory) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage several swine farms, from animal care and biosecurity to production results and farm staff. This is a good fit if you have an Animal Science degree or swine experience, don’t mind long days on farms, and want a role with real impact on animal welfare and farm performance.

Employer: Elite Stumping Services

Elite Stumping Services Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Part-time (10–40 hours/week)

Pay: $30.00 – $35.00 per hour

Hands-on tree work: climbing, pruning, and removals to keep properties safe and trees healthy. Great for someone who likes heights and outdoor work, has tree/rigging experience, and ideally owns their own climbing gear and chainsaws.

Employer: Animal Lifeline of Iowa

Location: Des Moines, IA 50320

Type: Part-time (25–30 hours/week)

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

Split role between hands-on dog and cat care (feeding, cleaning, meds, socializing) and helping match pets with adopters. Expect mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays—perfect if you have professional animal care experience and want to support rescue animals.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.