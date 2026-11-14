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Basketball
Cyclone players support former teammate at Drake
11 days ago
Iowa State Cyclones basketball players Tamin Lipsey, Anthony Rise, and Blake Buchannan went to Drake's Knapp Center in Des Moines to cheer for their former teammate Cade Kelderman, who now plays for South Dakota.
This content is adapted from materials provided by KCCI News
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