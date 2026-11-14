Des Moines is busy in logistics right now, with roles from entry-level to specialist. If you like keeping freight, data, and projects moving, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Ruan Transportation Management Systems

Ruan Transportation Management Systems Location: Des Moines, IA (corporate HQ)

Type: Full-time internship (temporary, hourly)

Full-time internship (temporary, hourly) Salary: Not listed

This summer 2027 internship is great for students in supply chain, transportation, accounting, HR, or IT who want real corporate experience. You’ll help with reports, cost and process improvement projects, and day-to-day business tasks that support a major transportation company.

Employer: Ruan Transportation Management Systems

Ruan Transportation Management Systems Location: Des Moines, IA (hybrid: downtown campus + remote)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Full-time, Monday–Friday Salary: Not listed

This role manages contract customer shipments from end to end, using an established carrier base and route guides. Good fit if you like building customer and carrier relationships, tracking loads, solving delivery issues, and working with KPIs and continuous improvement.

Employer: Allen Lund Company

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time, entry-level

Full-time, entry-level Salary: Not listed

Perfect for someone starting out in freight brokerage and comfortable with tech. You’ll build and track loads, talk with carriers and shippers, help with paperwork and invoices, and get full training on their TMS with clear paths to grow.

Employer: Ampacity

Location: Des Moines, IA (onsite at DSM warehouse)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $65,000–$70,000

Work at the heart of a clean energy supply chain, planning and tracking inbound shipments for the Des Moines warehouse and projects across the U.S. You’ll coordinate with suppliers and internal teams, manage data in NetSuite, support purchasing and demand planning, and suggest process improvements.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting will list related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.