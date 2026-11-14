Des Moines is busy upgrading power, gas, and telecom systems, so skilled field talent is in demand. If you like working with your hands and don’t mind the elements, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Telcom Construction, LLC

Telcom Construction, LLC Location: Des Moines, IA (traveling)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $21.00 – $28.00/hour

Hands-on underground telecom work: loading, digging, installing cable, and running equipment in all weather. Comes with weekly pay, solid benefits, and room to grow if you like field construction.

Employer: Telcom Construction, LLC

Telcom Construction, LLC Location: Des Moines, IA (local with some travel)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $75,000 – $95,000/year

Lead underground telecom crews, handle daily project operations, and keep jobs on time and on budget. Good fit if you have utility construction leadership experience and want a higher-responsibility field role.

Employer: Ziegler Caterpillar (Ziegler CAT)

Location: Des Moines, IA (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $38.00 – $51.00/hour

Service and troubleshoot generators, switchgear, and power distribution equipment at customer sites, with a company truck and strong benefits. Best for experienced electrical techs who like independent field work and emergency response.

Employer: Utility Safety and Design, Inc. (USDI)

Location: Greater Des Moines, IA metro (in person)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $65,000 – $90,000/year

Mix of field and office work on natural gas distribution and transmission systems, from leak surveys and line locating to compliance paperwork and client support. Good match if you’re detail-oriented, like being outdoors, and want to build a career in gas utilities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.