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⚡ Des Moines Utility & Infrastructure Jobs With Multiple Openings
Des Moines is busy upgrading power, gas, and telecom systems, so skilled field talent is in demand. If you like working with your hands and don’t mind the elements, these roles are worth a look.
Traveling Telecom Laborer
- Employer: Telcom Construction, LLC
- Location: Des Moines, IA (traveling)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.00 – $28.00/hour
Hands-on underground telecom work: loading, digging, installing cable, and running equipment in all weather. Comes with weekly pay, solid benefits, and room to grow if you like field construction.
Traveling Telecom Underground Supervisor
- Employer: Telcom Construction, LLC
- Location: Des Moines, IA (local with some travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $75,000 – $95,000/year
Lead underground telecom crews, handle daily project operations, and keep jobs on time and on budget. Good fit if you have utility construction leadership experience and want a higher-responsibility field role.
Power Systems Field Service Technician – Electrical Services
- Employer: Ziegler Caterpillar (Ziegler CAT)
- Location: Des Moines, IA (field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $38.00 – $51.00/hour
Service and troubleshoot generators, switchgear, and power distribution equipment at customer sites, with a company truck and strong benefits. Best for experienced electrical techs who like independent field work and emergency response.
Natural Gas Operations Specialist
- Employer: Utility Safety and Design, Inc. (USDI)
- Location: Greater Des Moines, IA metro (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $65,000 – $90,000/year
Mix of field and office work on natural gas distribution and transmission systems, from leak surveys and line locating to compliance paperwork and client support. Good match if you’re detail-oriented, like being outdoors, and want to build a career in gas utilities.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.