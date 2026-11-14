Des Moines healthcare is buzzing right now—lots of night-shift RN spots, plus solid travel contracts and flexible per-diem work if you like variety.

Here are several standout openings around Des Moines, IA this week:

Employer: Trinity Health / MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center

Trinity Health / MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time, rotating nights/weekends/holidays

Salary: Not listed

This RN role floats across units within your specialty, so you’ll see a wide mix of patients and keep your skills sharp. Great fit if you like variety, teamwork, and a large, well-resourced hospital environment.

Employer: Trinity Health / MercyOne

Trinity Health / MercyOne Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, 7p–7a

Salary: Not listed

Lead night-shift care in a cardiac MICU, overseeing staffing, quality, and complex patients. Good move if you have at least a year of RN experience and want leadership without leaving the bedside.

Employer: MercyOne

MercyOne Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, nights

Salary: Not listed (mentions new ICU RN rate and night differential)

Care for high-risk neuro and other critically ill patients, with potential ECMO exposure and relocation assistance. Strong option if you’re building or growing a critical care career.

Employer: Trinity Health / MercyOne Des Moines Endoscopy

Trinity Health / MercyOne Des Moines Endoscopy Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time, ~36 hrs/week, Mon–Fri 7a–5p

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-style schedule with pre-, intra-, and post-procedure endoscopy care. Ideal if you want steady days, no weekends/holidays, and to stay hands-on with IVs, monitoring, and patient education.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights

Estimated Pay: $1,514–$1,660 per week

Night-shift sleep lab role with weekly pay, full benefits, and CEU access. Great if you’re RPSGT-certified and want travel-style flexibility while staying in or near Des Moines.

Employer: UnityPoint Health

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 7:30a–4p

Salary: Not listed

Provide individual, family, and group therapy for kids in an outpatient setting, under supervision while you work toward independent licensure. Nice fit if you’re a master’s-level clinician wanting steady hours and strong benefits.

Employer: Hawthorne Health, Inc.

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Contract / Per-diem, home visits

Compensation: Per-visit pay, travel included (amount not listed)

Do in-home blood draws and specimen collection for clinical research studies. Great if you’re nationally certified, like working independently, and want flexible, mobile work.

(Duplicate listing also on Indeed: Hawthorne Health – Per Diem Phlebotomist)

Employer: Health Wealth Safe

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Temporary / Locum

Salary: Not listed

Board-certified or board-eligible physicians can pick up temporary assignments providing evidence-based care across different settings. Good for doctors wanting flexibility, variety, or to fill gaps between permanent roles.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Temporary, up to 2 years; approx. one 8-hr shift per pay period, weekdays only

Salary: Not listed

Support employee health for VA staff—screenings, vaccines, work-injury follow-up, and surveillance programs. Nice option if you want predictable weekday hours and to step into occupational health.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Travel, 26 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights

Estimated Pay: Around $2,001 per week (varies)

Longer med-surg/tele contract with day-one benefits, housing options, and 401(k). Great if you want a stable travel assignment with strong support.

Employer: Gifted Healthcare

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Travel, 3x12 nights

Salary: Not listed

ER travel role handling triage, meds, and coordination for high-acuity patients. Good for experienced ER nurses who like fast-paced nights and travel perks.

(Duplicate ER posting from same employer removed.)

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Location: Des Moines, IA (job text mislabels state, but city is Des Moines)

(job text mislabels state, but city is Des Moines) Type: Travel, 26 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days

Estimated Pay: $2,359 per week (subject to confirmation)

Day-shift ER contract with every other weekend/holiday. Strong pay plus a smaller, nurse-founded agency feel.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days

Estimated Pay: Around $2,062 per week (subject to confirmation)

X-ray tech travel role with guaranteed stipends for certain call-offs. Good if you want a solid-paying imaging contract with a well-rated travel agency.

Employer: Triage Staffing

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days

Estimated Pay: About $1,774 per week

Another X-ray tech option with day-one benefits, guaranteed hours, and strong recruiter support. Nice if you value a very transparent, “real talk” travel agency.

Employer: Treva Corporation (Treva Workforce)

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr nights

Estimated Pay: $3,360 per week (subject to confirmation)

High-paying IR tech contract with full medical, dental, vision, and 401(k). Great if you’re experienced in IR and want to maximize weekly income.

Employer: Treva Corporation (Treva Workforce)

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr days

Estimated Pay: $3,360 per week (subject to confirmation)

Cardiac cath lab travel role with strong weekly pay and full benefits. Ideal if you’re a seasoned cath lab tech looking for a lucrative contract.

Employer: Treva Corporation (Treva Workforce)

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr evenings

Estimated Pay: $3,136 per week (subject to confirmation)

EP lab contract with evening shifts and full benefits. Great if you like complex cardiac cases and want premium travel pay.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it before it disappears—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.