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🏥 Des Moines healthcare jobs with multiple RN & travel roles
Des Moines healthcare is buzzing right now—lots of night-shift RN spots, plus solid travel contracts and flexible per-diem work if you like variety.
Here are several standout openings around Des Moines, IA this week:
RN – Rotating, 0.9 FTE (Night Shift, Float)
- Employer: Trinity Health / MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time, rotating nights/weekends/holidays
- Salary: Not listed
This RN role floats across units within your specialty, so you’ll see a wide mix of patients and keep your skills sharp. Great fit if you like variety, teamwork, and a large, well-resourced hospital environment.
CMICU Charge RN – Cardiac Medical ICU (Nights)
- Employer: Trinity Health / MercyOne
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, 7p–7a
- Salary: Not listed
Lead night-shift care in a cardiac MICU, overseeing staffing, quality, and complex patients. Good move if you have at least a year of RN experience and want leadership without leaving the bedside.
Neuro ICU RN – Nights
- Employer: MercyOne
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, nights
- Salary: Not listed (mentions new ICU RN rate and night differential)
Care for high-risk neuro and other critically ill patients, with potential ECMO exposure and relocation assistance. Strong option if you’re building or growing a critical care career.
Outpatient RN – Endoscopy (No Weekends/Holidays)
- Employer: Trinity Health / MercyOne Des Moines Endoscopy
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time, ~36 hrs/week, Mon–Fri 7a–5p
- Salary: Not listed
Clinic-style schedule with pre-, intra-, and post-procedure endoscopy care. Ideal if you want steady days, no weekends/holidays, and to stay hands-on with IVs, monitoring, and patient education.
Travel Polysomnographer – Sleep Tech – Up to $1,660/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
- Estimated Pay: $1,514–$1,660 per week
Night-shift sleep lab role with weekly pay, full benefits, and CEU access. Great if you’re RPSGT-certified and want travel-style flexibility while staying in or near Des Moines.
Mental Health Therapist – Outpatient Pediatric (Provisional OK)
- Employer: UnityPoint Health
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 7:30a–4p
- Salary: Not listed
Provide individual, family, and group therapy for kids in an outpatient setting, under supervision while you work toward independent licensure. Nice fit if you’re a master’s-level clinician wanting steady hours and strong benefits.
Nationally Certified Phlebotomist – Home Visits (Per Diem)
- Employer: Hawthorne Health, Inc.
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Contract / Per-diem, home visits
- Compensation: Per-visit pay, travel included (amount not listed)
Do in-home blood draws and specimen collection for clinical research studies. Great if you’re nationally certified, like working independently, and want flexible, mobile work.
(Duplicate listing also on Indeed: Hawthorne Health – Per Diem Phlebotomist)
Locum Tenens Physician
- Employer: Health Wealth Safe
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Temporary / Locum
- Salary: Not listed
Board-certified or board-eligible physicians can pick up temporary assignments providing evidence-based care across different settings. Good for doctors wanting flexibility, variety, or to fill gaps between permanent roles.
RN – Employee Occupational Health (Temporary, VA)
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Temporary, up to 2 years; approx. one 8-hr shift per pay period, weekdays only
- Salary: Not listed
Support employee health for VA staff—screenings, vaccines, work-injury follow-up, and surveillance programs. Nice option if you want predictable weekday hours and to step into occupational health.
Travel Med Surg / Telemetry RN – Nights – Est. $2,001/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Travel, 26 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
- Estimated Pay: Around $2,001 per week (varies)
Longer med-surg/tele contract with day-one benefits, housing options, and 401(k). Great if you want a stable travel assignment with strong support.
Travel Emergency Room RN – Nights
- Employer: Gifted Healthcare
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Travel, 3x12 nights
- Salary: Not listed
ER travel role handling triage, meds, and coordination for high-acuity patients. Good for experienced ER nurses who like fast-paced nights and travel perks.
(Duplicate ER posting from same employer removed.)
Travel Emergency Room RN – Days – Est. $2,359/week
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Des Moines, IA (job text mislabels state, but city is Des Moines)
- Type: Travel, 26 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days
- Estimated Pay: $2,359 per week (subject to confirmation)
Day-shift ER contract with every other weekend/holiday. Strong pay plus a smaller, nurse-founded agency feel.
Travel Radiology Technician – Days – Est. $2,062/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days
- Estimated Pay: Around $2,062 per week (subject to confirmation)
X-ray tech travel role with guaranteed stipends for certain call-offs. Good if you want a solid-paying imaging contract with a well-rated travel agency.
Travel Radiology Technologist – Days – Est. $1,774/week
- Employer: Triage Staffing
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days
- Estimated Pay: About $1,774 per week
Another X-ray tech option with day-one benefits, guaranteed hours, and strong recruiter support. Nice if you value a very transparent, “real talk” travel agency.
Travel Interventional Radiology Technologist – Nights – $3,360/week
- Employer: Treva Corporation (Treva Workforce)
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr nights
- Estimated Pay: $3,360 per week (subject to confirmation)
High-paying IR tech contract with full medical, dental, vision, and 401(k). Great if you’re experienced in IR and want to maximize weekly income.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – Days – $3,360/week
- Employer: Treva Corporation (Treva Workforce)
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr days
- Estimated Pay: $3,360 per week (subject to confirmation)
Cardiac cath lab travel role with strong weekly pay and full benefits. Ideal if you’re a seasoned cath lab tech looking for a lucrative contract.
Travel Electrophysiology Technologist – Evenings – $3,136/week
- Employer: Treva Corporation (Treva Workforce)
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr evenings
- Estimated Pay: $3,136 per week (subject to confirmation)
EP lab contract with evening shifts and full benefits. Great if you like complex cardiac cases and want premium travel pay.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it before it disappears—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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