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🚌 Des Moines transportation jobs with multiple solid pay options
Des Moines is busy and growing, which means lots of movement, freight, and people to move. If you like being on the road or running heavy equipment, there are several solid options hiring now.
Diesel Technician
- Employer: Cogent Analytics (client role)
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on diesel role doing inspections, repairs, and maintenance on trucks and trailers. Good fit if you’ve got 2+ years diesel experience, can lift up to 100 lbs, and want steady shop work with a clear structure and supervisor support.
Seasonal Package Delivery Driver
- Employer: UPS
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Seasonal, full-time hours
- Pay: $23.00/hour
Drive the classic brown truck, deliver packages, and stay active all shift. No CDL needed, just a valid driver’s license, ability to lift up to 70 lbs, and pass DOT and UPS driver tests. Great way to earn strong weekly pay and get your foot in the door with UPS.
CDL A Truck Driver – $29.15/Hour + OT
- Employer: TransForce
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Listed as internship; direct-hire driving role
- Pay: $29.15/hour + OT after 40 hours
Local route collecting animal byproducts from farms and meat lockers using manual transmission equipment. Monday–Friday, 6 AM–4 PM with occasional Saturdays, plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k).
Mechanic – Auto / Diesel / Forklift Technician
- Employer: Crown Equipment Corporation
- Location: Des Moines, IA (50313)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Field service role working on lift trucks and material handling equipment. You’ll troubleshoot, repair, and do planned maintenance, with a company vehicle, award-winning training, 40 hours/week plus OT, and a full benefits package.
CDL-A Truck Driver Linehaul
- Employer: R+L Carriers
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Up to $95,000/year, home daily
Linehaul position pulling 53’ vans or doubles between service centers, home every day. Strong benefits, vacation after 90 days, and access to company employee resorts. Requires CDL A, 1+ year recent experience, and clean driving record.
Foundation Heavy Equipment Operator
- Employer: D.R. Horton
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Operate multiple pieces of heavy construction equipment (dozers, backhoes, dump trucks, cranes) for basements and foundations. Needs 3–5 years equipment experience, ability to lift 50 lbs, and comfort with overtime and some nights/weekends. Comes with a Fortune 500 benefits package.
Delivery Driver
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time or part-time
- Pay: About $20–$25/hour (wages + tips + mileage)
Flexible driving job where you keep all your tips and get mileage reimbursement (around $0.50+/mile, varies with fuel prices). Great if you want evening/weekend work, fast cash after each shift, and benefits for long-term full-time drivers.
Shuttle Bus Supervisor (Overnight)
- Employer: Global Parking Systems
- Location: Des Moines International Airport, Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time, 10:00 PM – 6:00 AM, overnights
- Pay: $24.00/hour
Lead the airport shuttle bus operation on overnight shifts—mix of supervising drivers, customer service, and some driving. Requires CDL A/B/C with Passenger & Air Brakes, DOT medical card, and some supervisory and passenger-driving experience. Includes health, dental, vision, life insurance, and paid training.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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