Des Moines is busy and growing, which means lots of movement, freight, and people to move. If you like being on the road or running heavy equipment, there are several solid options hiring now.

Employer: Cogent Analytics (client role)

Cogent Analytics (client role) Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on diesel role doing inspections, repairs, and maintenance on trucks and trailers. Good fit if you’ve got 2+ years diesel experience, can lift up to 100 lbs, and want steady shop work with a clear structure and supervisor support.

Employer: UPS

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Seasonal, full-time hours

Pay: $23.00/hour

Drive the classic brown truck, deliver packages, and stay active all shift. No CDL needed, just a valid driver’s license, ability to lift up to 70 lbs, and pass DOT and UPS driver tests. Great way to earn strong weekly pay and get your foot in the door with UPS.

Employer: TransForce

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Listed as internship; direct-hire driving role

Listed as internship; Pay: $29.15/hour + OT after 40 hours

Local route collecting animal byproducts from farms and meat lockers using manual transmission equipment. Monday–Friday, 6 AM–4 PM with occasional Saturdays, plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k).

Employer: Crown Equipment Corporation

Location: Des Moines, IA (50313)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Field service role working on lift trucks and material handling equipment. You’ll troubleshoot, repair, and do planned maintenance, with a company vehicle, award-winning training, 40 hours/week plus OT, and a full benefits package.

Employer: R+L Carriers

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $95,000/year, home daily

Linehaul position pulling 53’ vans or doubles between service centers, home every day. Strong benefits, vacation after 90 days, and access to company employee resorts. Requires CDL A, 1+ year recent experience, and clean driving record.

Employer: D.R. Horton

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate multiple pieces of heavy construction equipment (dozers, backhoes, dump trucks, cranes) for basements and foundations. Needs 3–5 years equipment experience, ability to lift 50 lbs, and comfort with overtime and some nights/weekends. Comes with a Fortune 500 benefits package.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time or part-time

Full-time or part-time Pay: About $20–$25/hour (wages + tips + mileage)

Flexible driving job where you keep all your tips and get mileage reimbursement (around $0.50+/mile, varies with fuel prices). Great if you want evening/weekend work, fast cash after each shift, and benefits for long-term full-time drivers.

Employer: Global Parking Systems

Location: Des Moines International Airport, Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time, 10:00 PM – 6:00 AM, overnights

Pay: $24.00/hour

Lead the airport shuttle bus operation on overnight shifts—mix of supervising drivers, customer service, and some driving. Requires CDL A/B/C with Passenger & Air Brakes, DOT medical card, and some supervisory and passenger-driving experience. Includes health, dental, vision, life insurance, and paid training.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.