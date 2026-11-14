Des Moines is buzzing with sales and marketing roles right now, from techy field jobs to nonprofit fundraising and K‑12 enrollment campaigns. If you like building relationships and hitting goals, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: Vivint (an NRG company)

Vivint (an company) Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly base + uncapped commission + incentives

Competitive hourly Why it’s interesting: You’re the face of Vivint—installing smart home gear, troubleshooting, and selling on-site upgrades. Four-day workweeks, a take-home company vehicle, paid training, tools, phone, tablet, PTO, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, and a chance to earn a company-paid trip.

Employer: Basepoint Building Automations (employee-owned ESOP)

(employee-owned ESOP) Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Senior B2B role owning strategic accounts across controls, doors, and security. You’ll drive retention and expansion, lead QBRs, and work closely with operations and customer care—ideal if you know construction, HVAC, or security systems and want long-term account growth.

Employer: CaptiveAire – Region 114 Western PA

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $70,000–$100,000 base + monthly bonus (DOE)

(DOE) Why it’s interesting: Blend of applications engineering, outside sales, and field service for a national leader in commercial kitchen ventilation. Lots of training, autonomy, and variety—office design work, job-site visits, and territory development—with strong benefits and relocation help.

Employer: Des Moines Symphony & Academy

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $43,000–$50,000/year + medical, dental, life, 401(k), vacation

+ medical, dental, life, 401(k), vacation Why it’s interesting: Lead grant writing, corporate/foundation relations, and donor events for one of Central Iowa’s key arts organizations. Great fit if you love writing, relationship-building, and the performing arts; includes some evening/weekend concerts and events.

Employer: Des Moines Public Schools

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Help families discover new Signature Schools (STEM, STEAM, CTE, arts, Montessori, dual-language). You’ll build campaigns, tell real student stories, and shape how the community sees public education in Des Moines.

Employer: Keit Industrial Analytics

Location: Des Moines-area / US Corn Belt (remote, travel ~50%)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $140,000–$170,000 base + bonus + stock options

Why it’s interesting: High-impact, customer-facing product role taking a fermentation intelligence software + hardware package to ethanol plants. You’ll demo on-site, guide rollouts, gather feedback, and shape the roadmap—perfect if you have 5+ years in fuel ethanol and want a strategic, well-paid role.

Employer: Principal Financial Group

Location: Midwest-based, including Des Moines (hybrid near office)

Type: Full-time

Pay (Des Moines): $50,350–$58,900/year (Internal) or $58,900–$69,350/year (Sr level) + bonus eligibility

(Internal) or (Sr level) + bonus eligibility Why it’s interesting: Behind-the-scenes sales support and pricing role for group benefits. You’ll analyze bids, work with brokers and sales reps, use a rating engine, and occasionally visit broker offices—good for detail-oriented folks who like numbers and relationship-building.

Employer: USI Insurance Services

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $105,000–$115,000/year + potential bonus, commissions, equity

+ potential bonus, commissions, equity Why it’s interesting: Lead day-to-day service for 30–50 middle-market P&C accounts—renewal marketing, coverage reviews, negotiations, and cross-selling. Strong fit if you have 2–5 years in commercial lines and want a well-resourced national brokerage with strong recognition and benefits.

Employer: Metronet

Location: Des Moines, IA (in-market M–F)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (competitive total comp + benefits)

Not listed (competitive total comp + benefits) Why it’s interesting: Pure B2B hunting role selling fiber internet and connectivity. You’ll own the full sales cycle, do outbound calling and door-to-door prospecting, manage your pipeline in Salesforce, and help grow Metronet’s footprint, with strong benefits and growth potential.

Employer: Ag Express Electronics Inc (100% employee-owned ESOP)

(100% employee-owned ESOP) Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary + performance incentive (exact amount not listed)

Competitive salary + performance incentive (exact amount not listed) Why it’s interesting: Hands-on marketing leadership role in precision agriculture tech. You’ll run planning, content, campaigns, and a small team, plus manage vendors and budgets—great if you like both strategy and execution and want ownership via ESOP and strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the headline suggests.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.