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Des Moines
📣 Des Moines Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Des Moines is buzzing with sales and marketing roles right now, from techy field jobs to nonprofit fundraising and K‑12 enrollment campaigns. If you like building relationships and hitting goals, there’s a lot to pick from.
Field Service Professional (Smart Home Sales & Service)
- Employer: Vivint (an NRG company)
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive hourly base + uncapped commission + incentives
- Why it’s interesting: You’re the face of Vivint—installing smart home gear, troubleshooting, and selling on-site upgrades. Four-day workweeks, a take-home company vehicle, paid training, tools, phone, tablet, PTO, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, and a chance to earn a company-paid trip.
Enterprise Account Manager (Building Automation)
- Employer: Basepoint Building Automations (employee-owned ESOP)
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s interesting: Senior B2B role owning strategic accounts across controls, doors, and security. You’ll drive retention and expansion, lead QBRs, and work closely with operations and customer care—ideal if you know construction, HVAC, or security systems and want long-term account growth.
Technical Sales & Field Service Engineer
- Employer: CaptiveAire – Region 114 Western PA
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $70,000–$100,000 base + monthly bonus (DOE)
- Why it’s interesting: Blend of applications engineering, outside sales, and field service for a national leader in commercial kitchen ventilation. Lots of training, autonomy, and variety—office design work, job-site visits, and territory development—with strong benefits and relocation help.
Philanthropy Manager
- Employer: Des Moines Symphony & Academy
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $43,000–$50,000/year + medical, dental, life, 401(k), vacation
- Why it’s interesting: Lead grant writing, corporate/foundation relations, and donor events for one of Central Iowa’s key arts organizations. Great fit if you love writing, relationship-building, and the performing arts; includes some evening/weekend concerts and events.
Enrollment Marketing & Campaign Manager
- Employer: Des Moines Public Schools
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s interesting: Help families discover new Signature Schools (STEM, STEAM, CTE, arts, Montessori, dual-language). You’ll build campaigns, tell real student stories, and shape how the community sees public education in Des Moines.
Commercial Product Manager – Fuel Ethanol Technology / Customer Growth
- Employer: Keit Industrial Analytics
- Location: Des Moines-area / US Corn Belt (remote, travel ~50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $140,000–$170,000 base + bonus + stock options
- Why it’s interesting: High-impact, customer-facing product role taking a fermentation intelligence software + hardware package to ethanol plants. You’ll demo on-site, guide rollouts, gather feedback, and shape the roadmap—perfect if you have 5+ years in fuel ethanol and want a strategic, well-paid role.
Internal Sales Specialist – Group Benefits (Midwest Region)
- Employer: Principal Financial Group
- Location: Midwest-based, including Des Moines (hybrid near office)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay (Des Moines): $50,350–$58,900/year (Internal) or $58,900–$69,350/year (Sr level) + bonus eligibility
- Why it’s interesting: Behind-the-scenes sales support and pricing role for group benefits. You’ll analyze bids, work with brokers and sales reps, use a rating engine, and occasionally visit broker offices—good for detail-oriented folks who like numbers and relationship-building.
Commercial Lines Senior Account Manager
- Employer: USI Insurance Services
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $105,000–$115,000/year + potential bonus, commissions, equity
- Why it’s interesting: Lead day-to-day service for 30–50 middle-market P&C accounts—renewal marketing, coverage reviews, negotiations, and cross-selling. Strong fit if you have 2–5 years in commercial lines and want a well-resourced national brokerage with strong recognition and benefits.
Business Account Executive – Fiber Internet
- Employer: Metronet
- Location: Des Moines, IA (in-market M–F)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (competitive total comp + benefits)
- Why it’s interesting: Pure B2B hunting role selling fiber internet and connectivity. You’ll own the full sales cycle, do outbound calling and door-to-door prospecting, manage your pipeline in Salesforce, and help grow Metronet’s footprint, with strong benefits and growth potential.
Marketing Manager
- Employer: Ag Express Electronics Inc (100% employee-owned ESOP)
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive salary + performance incentive (exact amount not listed)
- Why it’s interesting: Hands-on marketing leadership role in precision agriculture tech. You’ll run planning, content, campaigns, and a small team, plus manage vendors and budgets—great if you like both strategy and execution and want ownership via ESOP and strong benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the headline suggests.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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