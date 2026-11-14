Des Moines’ tech scene is buzzing right now—lots of roles in AI, cloud, SAP, and hands-on support. If you’re in IT, data, or product, there’s something here at almost every level.

Employer: Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,258 – $108,369/year

Design and build Java/Angular apps for high-priority banking projects while mentoring other devs. Strong Java, Spring, SQL, and front-end skills plus Agile experience are key.

Employer: PwC

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,000 – $202,000/year

Cloud data engineering role using AWS, Snowflake, Airflow, MySQL to build and tune data pipelines for client projects. Good fit if you have 3+ years in data engineering and like client-facing work.

Employer: PwC

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000/year

Lead data science projects for health insurers, building predictive models on claims and member data. Ideal for someone with 7+ years in data science and strong healthcare payer experience.

Employer: PwC

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,000 – $410,000/year

Set strategy for payer-focused AI and analytics programs and manage executive client relationships. Best for senior leaders with 9+ years in healthcare data science and consulting.

Employer: PwC

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000/year

Lead analytics teams turning payer data into dashboards, models, and insights. Great if you have 5+ years in analytics, healthcare data, and team leadership.

Employer: LightEdge

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Own Change, Incident, Problem Management and CMDB (ServiceNow) across a hybrid cloud/data center provider. A fit for ITIL leaders with 10+ years in IT operations and ITSM.

Employer: LightEdge

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Senior IBM i / AS400 / Power engineer role handling partitions, backups, HA (MIMIX/iTera), and networking. Designed for deep IBMi admins with ~10+ years hands-on.

Employer: Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Lead design and build of enterprise AI agents and services on AWS, including RAG, multi-agent workflows, and observability. Requires strong backend engineering plus real generative AI delivery experience.

Employer: Robert Half (recruiting for client)

Location: Des Moines, IA – 100% onsite

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: Up to ~$90,000/year + overtime + benefits

Senior endpoint/desktop role focused on Intune backend config, SCCM→Intune migration, PowerShell automation, M365. Must be US citizen/green card; strong Windows 11 and Azure Virtual Desktop experience.

Employer: Principal Financial Group

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary (Des Moines market): $110,200 – $148,200/year (overall range $104,400 – $187,200)

Own the roadmap, governance, and performance of AI-powered products for retirement and insurance lines. Great for PMs with 4+ years experience and some background in AI or data-driven products.

Employer: PwC

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000/year

Architect Appian BPM and low-code solutions, integrating with AWS/Azure/GCP and automation tools. Best for folks with 7+ years in architecture and strong Appian/process automation experience.

Employer: PwC

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,000 – $410,000/year

Lead portfolios of Appian programs, cloud architecture, and executive conversations. A senior leadership role for seasoned Appian and cloud architects.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time (project-based)

Salary: $95,600 – $188,400/year

Design and implement Azure API Management and integration in hybrid/multi-cloud for public sector clients. Needs 8+ years IT, 5+ in Azure integration; must be able to obtain clearance.

Employer: PwC

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000/year

Lead SAP S/4 data migration workstreams, from mapping and cleansing to cutover and reconciliation. Ideal for SAP leaders with 7+ years and strong S/4 and data conversion experience.

Employer: PwC

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000/year

Own architecture for SAP Analytics Cloud, Datasphere, and BDC across finance programs. Good for SAP analytics pros with 5+ years and experience leading delivery.

Employer: PwC

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000/year

Lead SAP CX / Order-to-Cash projects, improving sales and service processes. Great if you’ve led SAP OTC implementations and enjoy client-facing work.

Employer: Drake University

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Coordinate day-to-day IT Support Center operations, mentor student techs, and own help desk processes and documentation. Nice mix of hands-on support and people leadership in a campus setting.

Employer: K & L Technical Services

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Contract, on-site

Pay: $30 – $40/hour

Field role installing and troubleshooting Cat5/Cat6, fiber, CCTV, VoIP, LAN and more. Good for techs with cabling and telecom experience who like hands-on work.

Employer: Vivint (NRG)

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time, field

Install and service smart home systems (cameras, locks, automation) while earning base pay plus uncapped commission. Includes take-home vehicle, tools, paid training, and 4-day work weeks.

Employer: EY

Location: OPEN / Des Moines-based applicants eligible

Type: Full-time

Salary (most US locations): $106,900 – $176,500/year

Hands-on AI/ML and generative AI engineering role working directly with clients to design, build, and deploy production AI systems. Requires strong Python, cloud AI experience, and 3–6 years in AI/ML.

If one of these looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.