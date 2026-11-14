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💻 Des Moines IT Jobs with Multiple $90K–$400K+ Openings
Des Moines’ tech scene is buzzing right now—lots of roles in AI, cloud, SAP, and hands-on support. If you’re in IT, data, or product, there’s something here at almost every level.
Senior Developer
Employer: Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines
Location: Des Moines, IA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $91,258 – $108,369/year
Design and build Java/Angular apps for high-priority banking projects while mentoring other devs. Strong Java, Spring, SQL, and front-end skills plus Agile experience are key.
Managed Services – Data Engineer – Senior Associate
Employer: PwC
Location: Des Moines, IA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $77,000 – $202,000/year
Cloud data engineering role using AWS, Snowflake, Airflow, MySQL to build and tune data pipelines for client projects. Good fit if you have 3+ years in data engineering and like client-facing work.
Payer Healthcare Data Scientist, Senior Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: Des Moines, IA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $124,000 – $280,000/year
Lead data science projects for health insurers, building predictive models on claims and member data. Ideal for someone with 7+ years in data science and strong healthcare payer experience.
Payer Healthcare Data Scientist, Director
Employer: PwC
Location: Des Moines, IA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $155,000 – $410,000/year
Set strategy for payer-focused AI and analytics programs and manage executive client relationships. Best for senior leaders with 9+ years in healthcare data science and consulting.
Payer Analytics Solutions Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: Des Moines, IA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $99,000 – $232,000/year
Lead analytics teams turning payer data into dashboards, models, and insights. Great if you have 5+ years in analytics, healthcare data, and team leadership.
Director of IT Service Management
Employer: LightEdge
Location: Des Moines, IA
Type: Full-time
Own Change, Incident, Problem Management and CMDB (ServiceNow) across a hybrid cloud/data center provider. A fit for ITIL leaders with 10+ years in IT operations and ITSM.
Sr Systems Engineer – IBMi
Employer: LightEdge
Location: Des Moines, IA
Type: Full-time
Senior IBM i / AS400 / Power engineer role handling partitions, backups, HA (MIMIX/iTera), and networking. Designed for deep IBMi admins with ~10+ years hands-on.
Lead Software Engineer – Enterprise AI Services & Agents
Employer: Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Location: Des Moines, IA
Type: Full-time
Lead design and build of enterprise AI agents and services on AWS, including RAG, multi-agent workflows, and observability. Requires strong backend engineering plus real generative AI delivery experience.
Azure Desktop Engineer – PERM FTE
Employer: Robert Half (recruiting for client)
Location: Des Moines, IA – 100% onsite
Type: Full-time, direct hire
Salary: Up to ~$90,000/year + overtime + benefits
Senior endpoint/desktop role focused on Intune backend config, SCCM→Intune migration, PowerShell automation, M365. Must be US citizen/green card; strong Windows 11 and Azure Virtual Desktop experience.
Product Manager II (AI Capabilities)
Employer: Principal Financial Group
Location: Des Moines, IA
Type: Full-time
Salary (Des Moines market): $110,200 – $148,200/year (overall range $104,400 – $187,200)
Own the roadmap, governance, and performance of AI-powered products for retirement and insurance lines. Great for PMs with 4+ years experience and some background in AI or data-driven products.
Appian Solution Architect – Senior Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: Des Moines, IA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $124,000 – $280,000/year
Architect Appian BPM and low-code solutions, integrating with AWS/Azure/GCP and automation tools. Best for folks with 7+ years in architecture and strong Appian/process automation experience.
Appian Solution Architect – Director
Employer: PwC
Location: Des Moines, IA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $155,000 – $410,000/year
Lead portfolios of Appian programs, cloud architecture, and executive conversations. A senior leadership role for seasoned Appian and cloud architects.
Azure Architect – Project – Software Engineer III
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Des Moines, IA
Type: Full-time (project-based)
Salary: $95,600 – $188,400/year
Design and implement Azure API Management and integration in hybrid/multi-cloud for public sector clients. Needs 8+ years IT, 5+ in Azure integration; must be able to obtain clearance.
SAP S/4 Data Migration / Conversion – Senior Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: Des Moines, IA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $124,000 – $280,000/year
Lead SAP S/4 data migration workstreams, from mapping and cleansing to cutover and reconciliation. Ideal for SAP leaders with 7+ years and strong S/4 and data conversion experience.
SAP Analytics Architect – SAC/Datasphere/BDC – Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: Des Moines, IA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $99,000 – $232,000/year
Own architecture for SAP Analytics Cloud, Datasphere, and BDC across finance programs. Good for SAP analytics pros with 5+ years and experience leading delivery.
SAP Order to Cash Consultant, Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: Des Moines, IA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $99,000 – $232,000/year
Lead SAP CX / Order-to-Cash projects, improving sales and service processes. Great if you’ve led SAP OTC implementations and enjoy client-facing work.
Support Center Coordinator
Employer: Drake University
Location: Des Moines, IA
Type: Full-time
Coordinate day-to-day IT Support Center operations, mentor student techs, and own help desk processes and documentation. Nice mix of hands-on support and people leadership in a campus setting.
Low Voltage Technician
Employer: K & L Technical Services
Location: Des Moines, IA
Type: Contract, on-site
Pay: $30 – $40/hour
Field role installing and troubleshooting Cat5/Cat6, fiber, CCTV, VoIP, LAN and more. Good for techs with cabling and telecom experience who like hands-on work.
Field Service Professional – Des Moines, IA
Employer: Vivint (NRG)
Location: Des Moines, IA
Type: Full-time, field
Install and service smart home systems (cameras, locks, automation) while earning base pay plus uncapped commission. Includes take-home vehicle, tools, paid training, and 4-day work weeks.
Forward Deployed Engineer – Model Engineering – Senior
Employer: EY
Location: OPEN / Des Moines-based applicants eligible
Type: Full-time
Salary (most US locations): $106,900 – $176,500/year
Hands-on AI/ML and generative AI engineering role working directly with clients to design, build, and deploy production AI systems. Requires strong Python, cloud AI experience, and 3–6 years in AI/ML.
If one of these looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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