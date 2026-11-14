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🧑💼 Des Moines HR Jobs: Multiple Openings With Growth Potential
Des Moines HR is busy right now—finance, transportation, and nonprofits are all hiring. If you work in benefits, recruiting, or people ops, there’s good variety here.
Sr Benefit Analyst
- Employer: Principal Financial Group
- Location: Des Moines, IA (in-office, hybrid, or remote if you live 30+ miles away)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $58,900 – $79,800/year in Des Moines (overall range $55,800 – $100,800/year)
You’ll own the nuts and bolts of benefits: health, life, disability, retirement, wellness, PTO, and stock plans. This role is great if you like data, process improvement, and being the go-to expert for complex employee and retiree benefit questions. Includes bonus eligibility, Flexible Time Off, and pension. Note: no work-visa sponsorship.
Human Resources Manager – Oakridge Neighborhood
- Employer: Oakridge Neighborhood (via Jobply listing)
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Listed as Internship on Jobply (manager-level responsibilities)
- Salary: Not listed
Mission-driven HR role supporting staff who work in affordable housing, education, workforce development, youth programs, and behavioral health. Good fit if you want hands-on HR work that directly supports a diverse community and care about fair, compliant, people-first practices.
Talent Acquisition Specialist
- Employer: Ruan Transportation Management Systems
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Recruiting-focused role where you’ll run intake meetings, manage postings and ATS, screen candidates, and support onboarding/offboarding. You’ll also help with HRIS records and represent the company at career fairs—nice mix of people-facing and systems work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has other HR roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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