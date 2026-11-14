Des Moines is buzzing with leadership roles right now, from healthcare and housing to tech, utilities, and insurance. If you’ve been waiting to move into (or up in) management, this is a strong moment to look.

Employer: Trinity Health (MercyOne)

Trinity Health (MercyOne) Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time, day shift

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

Lead the full Orthopedics service line across MercyOne in Iowa, driving quality, outcomes, and cost efficiency. This is a high-impact role working with senior executives and clinical leaders to shape strategy and performance statewide.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Des Moines, IA (consulting role with travel up to 50%)

(consulting role with travel up to 50%) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $144,000–$241,000

Manage large-scale contact center and customer service transformations for Power, Utilities & Renewables clients. Great fit if you have 8+ years in contact center operations or consulting and want to work at the intersection of AI, digital channels, and customer experience.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Des Moines, IA (internal role; low travel 0–10%)

(internal role; low travel 0–10%) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $118,700–$243,700

Join Deloitte’s internal Finance Transformation team to modernize how finance works, from operating models to digital tools. This is a high-visibility role working directly with the CFO and senior finance leaders.

Employer: PwC

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time, Director level

Full-time, Director level Salary: $155,000–$410,000

Lead digital grid modernization programs for utility clients, overseeing service performance, major incidents, and vendor management. Ideal if you have deep utility/operations experience and want to own strategy, client relationships, and team leadership.

Employer: Artisan Management Group

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $90,000–$100,000

Oversee a portfolio of affordable housing communities, including budgets, staffing, and compliance for LIHTC, HUD, Section 8, and vouchers. Great for multi-site property leaders with HUD/affordable experience who want both operations and mission-driven work.

Employer: EO Johnson Business Technologies

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Run tech implementation projects from contract to go-live, coordinating customers, vendors, and internal teams. Good match if you have 3+ years in project management or software implementation and like client-facing work.

Employer: iCapital

Location: Greater Des Moines, IA (in-office Mon–Thu)

(in-office Mon–Thu) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $75,000–$90,000 + equity + bonus

Support external clients through software implementation projects, managing scope, budget, and timelines. Great stepping-stone leadership role if you have 3–5 years of PM/SDLC experience and want strong benefits plus equity.

Employer: Garden Gate Ranch

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Full-time, on-site Salary: $53,800–$64,900

Lead daily operations, financial performance, and process improvement while working closely with executive leadership. A solid fit if you enjoy hands-on operations, team leadership, and turning data into clear priorities.

Employer: Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time, Director level

Full-time, Director level Salary: Not listed

Own and evolve Wellmark’s enterprise product and agile operating model, partnering with senior leaders across business and technology. Ideal for someone with 7+ years in product/agile/enterprise transformation who likes big-picture change work.

Employer: Airgas (an Air Liquide company)

(an Air Liquide company) Location: Des Moines, IA – Retail shop / district travel

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Base + bonus (exact range not listed) + auto allowance

Lead multiple branches, sales teams, and P&L for a gases and welding products district. Strong choice if you have B2B sales leadership experience and want a role with bonus potential, 401(k) match, and robust family benefits.

Employer: InnerPlant

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time, Director level

Full-time, Director level Salary: $150,000–$200,000 + benefits

Build and lead the hardware function behind InnerPlant’s CropVoice platform, from design and prototyping through manufacturing and field deployment. Perfect for a senior hardware leader with 8+ years’ experience who wants to work at the edge of ag-tech and sensing.

If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the requirements, and send in a tailored resume while the role is still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.