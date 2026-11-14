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Des Moines
🛒 Des Moines Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Des Moines is busy and hiring, especially in customer-facing roles. If you like helping people and keeping things running smoothly, this week has some solid options.
Center Store Manager – Des Moines, IA
- Employer: Casey's
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.50–$18.95/hour
- Perks: Competitive pay, DailyPay, health/dental/vision, PTO, holiday pay, 401(k) with match, employee discounts
- Lead the center of the store, coach team members, handle inventory and audits, and step in as part of the leadership team. Good fit if you like hands-on work, fast pace, and growing into bigger roles.
Ticket Office Representative (Part-Time) – Iowa Events Center
- Employer: Oak View Group
- Location: Des Moines, IA – Iowa Events Center
- Type: Part-time, on-call, per event
- Pay: $12.00/hour
- Perks: 401(k) savings plan and 401(k) matching
- Sell and process tickets, answer questions, and help guests on event days. Great side job if you like live events and can work nights, weekends, and holidays. Open until December 31, 2026.
Parking Cashier (Weekends) – Des Moines
- Employer: Metropolis Technologies (SP+)
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Part-time (Sat & Sun, 3pm–11pm)
- Pay: $14.99/hour + tips
- Perks: Eligible medical, dental, vision, FSA, life insurance, 401(k), PTO (for eligible employees)
- Take payments for parking, make change, keep the booth area tidy, and help drivers with directions. Weekend-only schedule is ideal if you want extra income without giving up your weekday job.
Store Manager (Manager in Training) – Dollar Tree
- Employer: Dollar Tree Stores
- Location: 100 E. Euclid Ave, Des Moines, IA 50313
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (includes quarterly bonus based on performance)
- Perks: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement with match, Employee Stock Purchase Program, discounts, educational assistance
- Learn to run a full store: hiring, training, merchandising, and daily operations. Good for experienced retail leaders who want a clear path to their own store and bonus potential.
Assistant Store Manager – O’Reilly Auto Parts
- Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Perks: Competitive wages, PTO, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with contributions from day one, medical/dental/vision, tuition assistance, career growth
- Support the Store Manager, lead the team on the sales floor, handle returns, special orders, and opening/closing. Strong fit if you like auto parts, coaching a team, and want promotion opportunities.
Client Service Representative – Eurofins
- Employer: Eurofins
- Location: Des Moines, IA, US
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 12:00–8:30pm
- Pay: Not listed
- Perks: Medical, dental, vision, life & disability insurance, 401(k) with match, paid vacation and holidays
- Act as the main contact for client samples: track status, coordinate with the lab, handle paperwork, and help with shipping and data entry. Great if you like organized, detail-heavy work with steady afternoon/evening hours.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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