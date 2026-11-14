Des Moines has a nice mix of education jobs right now, from college admissions to church childcare to youth sports leadership. Good options here if you like working with kids, families, or students.

Employer: Drake University

Drake University Location: Des Moines, IA (on campus)

(on campus) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (aligned with peer schools)

Recruit future Bulldogs across the U.S., manage your own recruitment territory, and guide students from first inquiry through enrollment. This is a great fit if you enjoy travel, public speaking, and building relationships, plus it comes with strong university benefits and tuition waivers for employees and eligible family members.

Employer: First Unitarian Church of Des Moines

Location: Des Moines, IA (1800 Bell Ave)

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $18/hour (with 2 hours guaranteed each Sunday)

Work with children ages 0–9 during Sunday services and occasional Wednesday evenings, leading play, stories, and crafts in a safe, welcoming space. Ideal if you have a few years of childcare experience and want steady weekend hours with a small, community-focused setting.

Employer: Des Moines Soccer Club

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Part-time, contract, year-round

Pay: $10,000–$15,000 per year, based on experience

Lead the club’s 9U–10U Academy and Pre-Academy programs, oversee coaches, design training plans, and communicate with families. Great for an experienced youth soccer coach with or working toward a U.S. Soccer D License who wants to shape a full development program, not just run practices.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on hours and flexibility that can help you decide.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.