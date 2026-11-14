Des Moines is busy with new builds and remodels, and skilled tradespeople are in demand. Here are a few solid roles hiring now in construction and carpentry.

Employer: McGough

McGough Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex, high-profile projects from preconstruction through closeout. This role is ideal if you have 5–10+ years of construction experience, strong leadership skills, and OSHA 30; you’ll oversee field staff, safety, scheduling, budgets, and quality on major jobs.

Employer: Mad City Windows & Baths (Renuity)

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32.50/hour base

Run residential window replacement crews Monday–Friday with steady hours and benefits (medical, dental, vision). Great fit if you have 2+ years in remodeling/carpentry, know window installs and exterior wrapping, and like leading jobs and talking with homeowners.

Employer: ForceSource

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$26.00/hour

Hands-on carpentry role doing framing, trim, cabinetry, water-damage repair, and light finishes like painting, stucco, tile, and plaster. Good for someone with broad carpentry skills who wants 40 hours/week, benefits, and steady in-person work.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s some wiggle room on experience and exact duties.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.