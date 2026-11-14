Des Moines has a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from apartment maintenance to mobile cleaning crews. If you like staying active and seeing the results of your work right away, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Amcor

Amcor Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports a busy manufacturing plant with repairs, preventive maintenance, and equipment installs. Good fit if you have strong electrical/mechanical skills, can read schematics, and have 5+ years experience in industrial maintenance.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: About $47.20/hour (per union CBA)

Work on commercial chillers, AHUs, and rooftop units with a major HVAC employer. Union role with tools, uniforms, vehicle, and factory training provided if you have 3+ years commercial HVAC/chiller experience and a Universal EPA license.

Employer: YMCA of Greater Des Moines

Location: Des Moines Metro (Wellmark YMCA + other branches)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25–$28/hour

Application deadline: December 3, 2026 (rolling review)

General facilities work across multiple Y branches: pools, basic plumbing/electrical/HVAC, and grounds. Monday–Friday standard hours with some evenings/weekends for events or emergencies.

Employer: Cleaning Connection

Cleaning Connection Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Part-time

Salary: From $15/hour , weekly pay

, weekly pay Schedule: Mon–Fri, afternoons & evenings

Light to heavy janitorial work at client sites—restrooms, floors, trash, dusting, and more. Flexible part-time hours and Spanish/English-friendly posting make this good for someone wanting steady extra income.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Travel to customers and detail vehicles on-site—interior and exterior cleaning, polishing, and protection. Best for someone with detailing experience, their own equipment, and a strong eye for detail.

Employer: First Onsite

First Onsite Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on disaster recovery work: water extraction, fire and mold cleanup, light demo, and site safety. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life insurance, and PTO, plus a path to earn a Water Mitigation Certificate.

Employer: Waste Solutions of Iowa

Waste Solutions of Iowa Location: Des Moines Metro (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18–$22/hour

Drive a company truck to job sites and deep-clean restroom trailers—sanitizing fixtures, floors, and high-touch areas. Great for someone with janitorial experience who likes working independently and being on the move.

Employer: Cleaning Connection

Cleaning Connection Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Part-time (20–30 hrs/week)

Salary: From $17/hour , weekly pay

, weekly pay Schedule: Mon–Fri mornings, some weekends

Support new account start-ups, deep cleans, and route coverage. Must be bilingual English/Spanish, have 3+ years cleaning experience, and a valid driver’s license; includes paid travel time, PTO, and paid training.

Employer: Kouri Management

Kouri Management Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $23–$27/hour

Keep apartment communities in top shape with plumbing, electrical, HVAC, carpentry, and make-ready work. Monday–Friday 8:00–4:30 with on-call rotation, plus health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and advancement opportunities.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—good maintenance and cleaning roles tend to go fast around here.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.