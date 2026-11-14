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Des Moines
🔧 Des Moines Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Des Moines has a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from apartment maintenance to mobile cleaning crews. If you like staying active and seeing the results of your work right away, these roles are worth a look.
Maintenance Technician – Manufacturing Plant
- Employer: Amcor
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role supports a busy manufacturing plant with repairs, preventive maintenance, and equipment installs. Good fit if you have strong electrical/mechanical skills, can read schematics, and have 5+ years experience in industrial maintenance.
HVAC Truck Based Chiller Journeyman Mechanic (Union)
- Employer: Johnson Controls
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: About $47.20/hour (per union CBA)
Work on commercial chillers, AHUs, and rooftop units with a major HVAC employer. Union role with tools, uniforms, vehicle, and factory training provided if you have 3+ years commercial HVAC/chiller experience and a Universal EPA license.
Building Maintenance Technician – Association Wide
- Employer: YMCA of Greater Des Moines
- Location: Des Moines Metro (Wellmark YMCA + other branches)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $25–$28/hour
- Application deadline: December 3, 2026 (rolling review)
General facilities work across multiple Y branches: pools, basic plumbing/electrical/HVAC, and grounds. Monday–Friday standard hours with some evenings/weekends for events or emergencies.
Evening Janitor / Personal de Limpieza – Tardes y Noches (PT)
- Employer: Cleaning Connection
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: From $15/hour, weekly pay
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, afternoons & evenings
Light to heavy janitorial work at client sites—restrooms, floors, trash, dusting, and more. Flexible part-time hours and Spanish/English-friendly posting make this good for someone wanting steady extra income.
Mobile Car Detailer
- Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Travel to customers and detail vehicles on-site—interior and exterior cleaning, polishing, and protection. Best for someone with detailing experience, their own equipment, and a strong eye for detail.
Technician – Mitigation (Restoration)
- Employer: First Onsite
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on disaster recovery work: water extraction, fire and mold cleanup, light demo, and site safety. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life insurance, and PTO, plus a path to earn a Water Mitigation Certificate.
Mobile Housekeeper – Restroom Trailers
- Employer: Waste Solutions of Iowa
- Location: Des Moines Metro (field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $18–$22/hour
Drive a company truck to job sites and deep-clean restroom trailers—sanitizing fixtures, floors, and high-touch areas. Great for someone with janitorial experience who likes working independently and being on the move.
Bilingual Morning Janitor – Implementation Team
- Employer: Cleaning Connection
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Part-time (20–30 hrs/week)
- Salary: From $17/hour, weekly pay
- Schedule: Mon–Fri mornings, some weekends
Support new account start-ups, deep cleans, and route coverage. Must be bilingual English/Spanish, have 3+ years cleaning experience, and a valid driver’s license; includes paid travel time, PTO, and paid training.
Apartment Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Kouri Management
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $23–$27/hour
Keep apartment communities in top shape with plumbing, electrical, HVAC, carpentry, and make-ready work. Monday–Friday 8:00–4:30 with on-call rotation, plus health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and advancement opportunities.
If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—good maintenance and cleaning roles tend to go fast around here.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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