Des Moines has some solid admin and front-desk roles open right now, especially in healthcare and logistics. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Trinity Health (MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center)

Trinity Health (MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center) Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Part-time , 12-hour evening shift , typically Mon–Fri, 3:00 PM–11:30 PM

, 12-hour , typically Salary: Not listed

Clerical support role on a hospital nursing unit: answering phones, updating charts, using electronic health records, and helping keep the unit running smoothly. Good fit if you’re organized, comfortable with computers, and want to get experience in healthcare (must be at least 16 years old).

Employer: Trinity Health (MercyOne Family Medicine – Beaverdale)

Trinity Health (MercyOne Family Medicine – Beaverdale) Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday day shift , 40 hours/week

, , 40 hours/week Salary: Not listed

Front-desk clinic role greeting patients, checking them in, scheduling, answering phones, and collecting copays. You’ll use the electronic health record system and handle insurance details. Requires a high school diploma or equivalent, plus BLS and Mandatory Reporter training within 3 months of hire.

Employer: Lint Van Lines

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time , in-person

, in-person Pay: $20.00–$24.00 per hour

Office-based role supporting daily operations for a moving/logistics company. You’ll handle data entry, filing, phone support, and coordinate with the warehouse on freight schedules. Comes with solid benefits (401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and more) and suits someone who’s detail-oriented and likes a fast-paced environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume tonight—small updates can make a big difference.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.