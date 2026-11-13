📅 Bilingual Wiggles and Giggles storytime

Bring your little ones for a fun, active storytime at the Des Moines Public Library – Central Library.

Join Ms. Sam for stories, movement, music, and free play, perfect for kids birth through preschool. On the third Thursday of each month, Ms. Ana joins in for a bilingual storytime in English and Spanish.

Parking: You can park free for 2 hours in Central Library’s underground garage. Street parking around the library is metered from 9 a.m.–9 p.m., Monday–Saturday.

Great option if you’re looking for something fun and low-cost to do with young kids, especially if you’d like them to hear stories in both English and Spanish.