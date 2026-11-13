Des Moines has some solid options right now if you like helping people and building community. These roles range from hands-on care to licensed mental health work.

Employer: American Baptist Homes of the Midwest (Crest Services)

American Baptist Homes of the Midwest (Crest Services) Location: Des Moines, IA

Salary: $19.00/hour + sign-on bonus

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7:30 AM–4:30 PM (with on-call rotation)

Lead and mentor other caregivers while supporting adults with developmental disabilities, mental health needs, and brain injuries. Great fit if you have direct care experience, want to grow your leadership skills, and like a steady weekday schedule with full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 403(b), disability, and more).

Employer: S.A.F.E Center of Iowa

Location: Des Moines, IA

Salary: $48,000–$53,000/year at 0.8 FTE (32 hrs/week)

Type: Salaried, 32 hours/week (0.80 FTE)

Licensed (or nearly licensed) mental health role supporting survivors of sexual assault, abuse, trafficking, and intimate partner violence. You’ll do assessments, safety planning, and care coordination, with a flexible schedule, health/dental/vision, retirement, and PTO in a trauma-informed, survivor-centered setting.

Employer: State of Iowa – Executive Branch (Iowa Department for the Blind)

Location: Des Moines, IA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Temporary, part-time overnights (two 12-hour shifts up to one weekend/month)

Support high school students at weekend retreats, helping with safety, communication, and confidence-building overnight. No formal minimum qualifications, so this can be a great entry point if you enjoy youth work and want meaningful experience with a state agency.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.