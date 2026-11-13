Des Moines has a nice mix of creative jobs right now, from TV news to pro soccer content to UX design. If you’re into storytelling, visuals, or digital experiences, there’s something here to check out.

Employer: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (WHO 13)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (WHO 13) Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend on-air weather forecasting with reporting. You’ll create clear, engaging weather coverage for TV, web, and social, respond to severe weather, and work closely with the weather team. Requires a Bachelor’s in Meteorology (or related) and about 5+ years of weather reporting/anchoring.

Employer: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (WHO 13)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (WHO 13) Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Newsroom hybrid role where you’ll report, shoot, edit, and produce newscasts. You’ll handle breaking news, write for web and social, and work under tight deadlines. 2+ years TV newsroom experience and comfort with video editing tools are preferred.

Employer: Krause Group (Des Moines Menace)

(Des Moines Menace) Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Paid internship , 20–40 hrs/week (March–July)

, Salary: Not listed (paid role)

Perfect for students or early-career creators who love soccer and social media. You’ll shoot photo/video, host on camera, run social channels, and cover matches and community events for the Des Moines Menace. Evening and weekend work on match weeks is required.

Employer: Intellibee Inc

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hybrid role mixing UX design, requirements writing, and accessibility for an Angular app team. You’ll create wireframes, write detailed user stories in Azure DevOps/GitHub, and support accessibility testing (WCAG 2.2 AA, Section 508). Intellibee notes long-term stability, health benefits, 401(k), and Green Card support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas or related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.