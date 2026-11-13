📋 Des Moines admin & clerical jobs with multiple openings

Des Moines has a steady flow of office and admin roles, especially in state government and healthcare. Here are a few solid options if you like keeping things organized and helping people.

Employer: State of Iowa – Executive Branch (Iowa HHS)

State of Iowa – Executive Branch (Iowa HHS) Location: Des Moines, IA (Lucas State Office Building)

(Lucas State Office Building) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk role as the first point of contact for visitors and staff at Iowa HHS. You’ll handle reception, phones, mail, scheduling, documents, and support HR and program staff. Strong fit if you’re detail‑oriented, great with people, and want state benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, retirement, and more).

Employer: Team Kline

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix of office admin and light warehouse work supporting audio/video projects. You’ll track jobs and materials, coordinate purchase orders, update project systems, answer phones, and help keep the warehouse organized. Good for someone who likes variety, can lift up to 50 lbs, and wants to learn project and inventory systems.

Employer: MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center

Location: Des Moines, IA (Westlakes & Downtown hospitals)

(Westlakes & Downtown hospitals) Type: Part-time, PRN (hours vary)

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based support role in Medical Imaging. You’ll greet and check in patients, help with registration, manage charts and records, answer phones, and keep supplies stocked. Great entry point into healthcare admin if you have basic computer skills and like working with patients and families.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and you can always grow into the role.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.