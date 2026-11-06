👔 Des Moines Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Des Moines’ leadership job market is busy right now, especially in health care, education, and construction. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options to move up.

Employer: Pearson

Pearson Location: Remote , based in Des Moines, IA

, based in Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a Partner Success team that supports state, district, and school clients using Pearson’s assessment solutions. You’ll own program performance, customer satisfaction, and team coaching while working cross-functionally with product, tech, and operations.

Employer: Des Moines University Medicine and Health Sciences

Location: West Des Moines, IA (Des Moines metro)

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $110,000–$120,000 anticipated starting range

Run the Financial Aid Office during a time of big regulatory and tech changes. You’ll oversee all aid programs, Title IV compliance, staff leadership, and strategy to help grad-level health students afford school. Initial review starts late January and continues until filled.

Employer: Basepoint Building Automations

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mid-level estimating role for automatic door installation projects. You’ll independently handle takeoffs, vendor quotes, labor analysis, and bid handoffs, working closely with sales and field teams—good fit if you like detailed construction numbers and coordination.

Employer: The Weitz Company

Location: Based in Des Moines, IA with extensive travel

Based in with Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay + bonus + strong benefits)

Join the industrial team on power generation projects and support everything from preconstruction through closeout. Ideal for someone with a construction-related degree who wants project leadership experience and is open to traveling/relocating to job sites.

Employer: Children & Families of Iowa

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Top finance role reporting to the CEO, overseeing financial planning, accounting, budgets, compliance, insurance, and facilities/support operations. Great fit if you have a strong finance background and want executive responsibility in a mission-driven nonprofit.

Employer: Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Location: Des Moines, IA (hybrid: at least 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a Pharmacy Performance team overseeing Wellmark’s PBM (like CVS) and other pharmacy vendors. You’ll manage people, monitor performance and compliance, and partner across the company to control pharmacy costs and improve processes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—leaders often grow into the role. Share this with a friend who’s ready for their next step.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.