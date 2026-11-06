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Des Moines
👔 Des Moines Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
9 days ago
Des Moines’ leadership job market is busy right now, especially in health care, education, and construction. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options to move up.
Manager, Partnership Management (Remote)
- Employer: Pearson
- Location: Remote, based in Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a Partner Success team that supports state, district, and school clients using Pearson’s assessment solutions. You’ll own program performance, customer satisfaction, and team coaching while working cross-functionally with product, tech, and operations.
Director, Financial Aid
- Employer: Des Moines University Medicine and Health Sciences
- Location: West Des Moines, IA (Des Moines metro)
- Type: Full-time, Exempt
- Salary: $110,000–$120,000 anticipated starting range
Run the Financial Aid Office during a time of big regulatory and tech changes. You’ll oversee all aid programs, Title IV compliance, staff leadership, and strategy to help grad-level health students afford school. Initial review starts late January and continues until filled.
Estimator – Level II, Automatic Door Solutions
- Employer: Basepoint Building Automations
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Mid-level estimating role for automatic door installation projects. You’ll independently handle takeoffs, vendor quotes, labor analysis, and bid handoffs, working closely with sales and field teams—good fit if you like detailed construction numbers and coordination.
Project Engineer II – Power Generation (Traveling)
- Employer: The Weitz Company
- Location: Based in Des Moines, IA with extensive travel
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay + bonus + strong benefits)
Join the industrial team on power generation projects and support everything from preconstruction through closeout. Ideal for someone with a construction-related degree who wants project leadership experience and is open to traveling/relocating to job sites.
CFO / VP of Finance
- Employer: Children & Families of Iowa
- Location: Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Top finance role reporting to the CEO, overseeing financial planning, accounting, budgets, compliance, insurance, and facilities/support operations. Great fit if you have a strong finance background and want executive responsibility in a mission-driven nonprofit.
Team Leader – Pharmacy Business Support (PBM Oversight)
- Employer: Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- Location: Des Moines, IA (hybrid: at least 3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a Pharmacy Performance team overseeing Wellmark’s PBM (like CVS) and other pharmacy vendors. You’ll manage people, monitor performance and compliance, and partner across the company to control pharmacy costs and improve processes.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—leaders often grow into the role. Share this with a friend who’s ready for their next step.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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