🚌 Des Moines Transportation Jobs With Multiple Solid Openings

Des Moines is busy and hiring, especially if you like being on the move or working around trucks and equipment. Here are several transportation roles, from entry-level to high-experience.

Employer: FedEx Freight

FedEx Freight Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $31.63/hour starting, plus $5.50/hour more with A.S.E. Master Certification

Keep FedEx tractors, trailers, and forklifts running with preventive maintenance and repairs. This role stands out for its tool reimbursement ($1,000/year), shift differentials, and tuition reimbursement for ASE certifications.

Note: This FedEx Technician role also appears on Indeed; it’s the same job, just a different posting.

Employer: PUSH, Inc.

Location: Based in Des Moines, IA (100% field, heavy travel)

Based in (100% field, heavy travel) Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Operate horizontal directional drilling equipment to install underground utilities (fiber, power, etc.) in rural and urban areas. Good fit if you have Class A CDL, HDD experience, and like travel, weekly pay, strong medical/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, bonuses, and advancement/apprenticeship options.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Des Moines, IA (OTR across U.S. & Canada)

(OTR across U.S. & Canada) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Team focus)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+/year per team, $5,000/week minimum average, most earn $5,500–$6,500+/week

Haul sets, gear, and equipment for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours—a niche trucking job tied to live entertainment. All miles (loaded and empty) are paid, with detention pay, fuel price guarantee (~$1.60/gal after surcharge), paid permits/tolls/insurance, health program, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus. Passport required for U.S./Canada runs.

Employer: Air Methods (posting via Helicopter Jobs)

(posting via Helicopter Jobs) Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time, 7-on/7-off, 12-hour shifts

Pay Range: $82,900–$93,251/year (step-based, plus $40,000 annual stipend, up to $12,000 experience stipend, $15,000 sign-on bonus, and off-duty housing)

Fly a B429 (IFR) helicopter for EMS air medical transport with a focus on safety and community service. This role is ideal for experienced rotor-wing pilots who meet strict IFR, flight-hour, and FAA medical requirements, and want a predictable 7/7 schedule with strong stipends and benefits.

Employer: Bolton Logistics

Location: Des Moines, IA 50313

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: From $19.00/hour

Drive box trucks and personal vehicles to deliver goods around the area—no CDL required, just a regular license and ability to get a DOT medical card. Includes 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, PTO, flexible schedule, and referral program, plus some warehouse work and customer interaction.

Employer: Estes Express Lines

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Great if you want to grow into a CDL driver role. You’ll work the dock and yard—moving trailers, loading/unloading freight, and learning the ropes—then attend an Estes-sponsored driving school once selected. Must be 21+, able to lift 70 lbs, pass DOT physical and drug screen, and live within 75 miles once approved as a driver.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—transportation roles in Des Moines tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.