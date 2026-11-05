🚔 Des Moines Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Openings

Des Moines has some solid options right now if you like keeping people safe and staying active on the job. These roles range from court work with youth to hospital security.

Employer: State of Iowa – Executive Branch (Iowa Judicial Branch)

State of Iowa – Executive Branch (Iowa Judicial Branch) Location: Des Moines, IA (Polk County)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $26.11 – $41.28 per hour (new hires usually start at the base)

Work with youth in the court system, from intake and investigations to supervising probation and placements. This role includes training through the Juvenile Court Officer Academy, travel, on-call rotation, and the chance to make a real impact in reducing delinquent behavior.

Employer: Broadlawns Medical Center

Broadlawns Medical Center Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Part-time (16 hours/week)

Shift: 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Benefits: IPERS retirement, health insurance, PTO, free parking, education assistance (per posting for FT/PT roles)

Patrol the hospital campus on foot and by vehicle, respond to emergencies, and help keep patients, visitors, and staff safe. Good fit if you want steady daytime hours, have strong communication skills, and can stay calm and professional in tense situations.

Employer: Broadlawns Medical Center

Broadlawns Medical Center Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: PRN / As Needed

Shift: Varies (Other, as needed)

Same core duties as the part-time role—patrolling, responding to codes, writing incident reports, and assisting visitors—but on an as-needed schedule. Great if you want flexibility or to pick up extra hours around another job or school.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, read the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.