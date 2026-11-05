🏭 Des Moines Manufacturing: Multiple Lead & Supervisor Roles

Des Moines manufacturing is busy right now, and several local plants and warehouses are looking for hands-on leaders. If you like fast-paced work and guiding a team, these are worth a look.

Employer: USA TODAY Co. / Gannett Publishing Services

USA TODAY Co. / Gannett Publishing Services Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a packaging crew on shift to keep newspaper and print products running on time and up to quality standards. You’ll handle scheduling, training, safety (OSHA/EPA), and jump in on the line when needed.

Employer: Hubbell Incorporated

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Second-line supervisor role overseeing a manufacturing department, from staffing and daily reports to quality, safety, and process improvements. Great fit if you have several years of production leadership and are comfortable with Lean and ERP systems.

Employer: AFC Industries

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25.00/hour

Hours: 7:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Monday–Friday

Lead day-to-day warehouse operations, including directing staff, picking/stocking, forklift work, and inventory counts. Comes with solid benefits (401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO) and steady daytime hours.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles pop up often in Des Moines.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.