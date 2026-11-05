Secure lifted after post office shooting near schools

On 2026-11-05 around 9:20 a.m., police reported a shooting at the downtown post office at 2nd Street and University Avenue. As a safety step, Carver Elementary School, the DMPS Welcome Center, and the Central Nutrition Center went into Secure status, meaning no one could enter or leave. Police took a suspect into custody nearby by 9:30 a.m., and by 10:00 a.m. it was cleared as safe to again allow people in and out of Carver Elementary School, the DMPS Welcome Center, and the Central Nutrition Center, and the Secure was lifted at these buildings.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Des Moines Public Schools