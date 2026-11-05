📋 Des Moines admin jobs with multiple full-time openings

Des Moines has a steady flow of office and admin roles right now, many with solid benefits and room to grow. Here are several full-time openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Access Systems, Inc.

Location: Onsite – Waukee, IA (Des Moines metro)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $21/hour

Support the sales team by preparing contracts, checking documents, and handling data entry Monday–Friday, 8AM–5PM. This role is great if you like organized processes, working with numbers, and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and ongoing training.

Employer: American Equity (Eagle Life Insurance Company®)

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

High-level support for a member of the executive leadership team, including calendar and travel management, project coordination, and handling confidential information. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree and several years supporting C‑suite leaders and want a role with strong professional visibility in the insurance industry.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Estimated pay range: $72,900 – $134,000/year

Application deadline: Recruiting ends November 30, 2026

Lead complex records and contracts projects, manage data integrity, and guide teams on compliance-focused records processes. This is a fit if you have 3+ years of records management experience, strong project management skills, and want to work on large‑scale, firm‑wide initiatives.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Des Moines, IA (US)

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $17.00 – $31.30/hour

Hours: 40 hours/week

Application window expected to close: 11/06/2026

Review and resolve health plan complaints and appeals, draft response letters, and coordinate with different teams to close cases on time. Good match if you have 1+ year of customer service and admin experience, know Microsoft Office, and want strong corporate benefits and stability.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.