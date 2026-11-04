🍽️ Multiple Des Moines Food & Hospitality Jobs, $12–$15/hr+

Des Moines restaurants are busy and hiring. Good mix of kitchen and front-of-house roles, with options for part-time and full-time.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay)

Work in the "Heart of House" across multiple stations (grill, expo, etc.) and help keep game days running. Comes with weekly pay, flexible schedule, meal discounts, training, and advancement opportunities, plus access to health benefits and 401(k) if eligible.

Employer: Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (competitive pay)

Classic diner-style spot where you’ll cook menu items to spec, keep the line stocked, and follow food safety rules. Perks include Daily Pay, health benefits, 401(k) with match, flexible schedule, meal discounts, and a clear development path to grow your career.

Employer: Raccoon Valley Partners McDonald’s

Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $13.00–$14.00 per hour

Fast-paced role where you’ll take orders, run the register, prep food, and keep the restaurant clean. Good fit if you want flexible hours and a place to build skills in customer service, food handling, and teamwork.

Employer: The Latin King (listed by Fresko)

(listed by Fresko) Location: Des Moines, IA

Type: Part-time (weekends, night shift)

Pay: $12.00–$15.00 per hour

Front-door role at one of Des Moines’ long-time Italian spots, greeting guests, managing the wait list, and coordinating seating. Offers employee discount, health insurance for full-time staff, and a chance to be part of a well-loved local tradition.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—restaurants often flex on hours and can train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.