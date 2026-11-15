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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Derwood
Derwood has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance at love. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center would love to meet you.
RUCKUS
- Breed: Boxer
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center
- Phone: (240) 773-5900
Ruckus is a handsome white Boxer boy looking for a home that will appreciate his big heart and classic boxer charm. If you love this loyal, goofy breed, he could be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Ruckus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ARWEN
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center
- Phone: (240) 773-5900
Arwen is a petite Chihuahua with a lovely brown coat. She’s the right size for lap time, short walks, and cozy evenings at home.
👉 Meet Arwen and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ROSIE
- Breed: Bouvier des Flandres mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center
- Phone: (240) 773-5900
Rosie is a young Bouvier des Flandres mix, a breed known for being smart and devoted. She’s still young and ready to learn, explore, and bond with her new family.
👉 Meet Rosie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PLUTO
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Cane Corso mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center
- Phone: (240) 773-5900
Pluto is a black Lab / Cane Corso mix puppy with his whole life ahead of him. He’ll need training, patience, and lots of love as he grows into a big, strong dog.
👉 Meet Pluto and apply to adopt on adoptapet
DUDLEY DO RIGHT
- Breed: Cane Corso
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center
- Phone: (240) 773-5900
Dudley Do Right is a striking brindle Cane Corso. This powerful, loyal breed does best with a confident adopter who understands large guardian-type dogs.
👉 Meet Dudley Do Right and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BABY
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Alaskan Malamute mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center
- Phone: (240) 773-5900
Baby is a beautiful German Shepherd / Alaskan Malamute mix with a lovely tan coat. She’s a working-type dog who will enjoy activity, structure, and time with her people.
👉 Meet Baby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center at (240) 773-5900 to ask about visiting and the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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