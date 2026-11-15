Derwood has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance at love. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center would love to meet you.

Breed: Boxer

Boxer Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center

Phone: (240) 773-5900

Ruckus is a handsome white Boxer boy looking for a home that will appreciate his big heart and classic boxer charm. If you love this loyal, goofy breed, he could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Ruckus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center

Phone: (240) 773-5900

Arwen is a petite Chihuahua with a lovely brown coat. She’s the right size for lap time, short walks, and cozy evenings at home.

👉 Meet Arwen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Bouvier des Flandres mix

Bouvier des Flandres mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center

Phone: (240) 773-5900

Rosie is a young Bouvier des Flandres mix, a breed known for being smart and devoted. She’s still young and ready to learn, explore, and bond with her new family.

👉 Meet Rosie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Cane Corso mix

Labrador Retriever / Cane Corso mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center

Phone: (240) 773-5900

Pluto is a black Lab / Cane Corso mix puppy with his whole life ahead of him. He’ll need training, patience, and lots of love as he grows into a big, strong dog.

👉 Meet Pluto and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cane Corso

Cane Corso Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center

Phone: (240) 773-5900

Dudley Do Right is a striking brindle Cane Corso. This powerful, loyal breed does best with a confident adopter who understands large guardian-type dogs.

👉 Meet Dudley Do Right and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Alaskan Malamute mix

German Shepherd Dog / Alaskan Malamute mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center

Phone: (240) 773-5900

Baby is a beautiful German Shepherd / Alaskan Malamute mix with a lovely tan coat. She’s a working-type dog who will enjoy activity, structure, and time with her people.

👉 Meet Baby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center at (240) 773-5900 to ask about visiting and the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.