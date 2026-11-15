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🐱 Friendly Derwood Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Derwood has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home at Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center. Here are a few of the wonderful kitties you can meet and adopt.
BOGOTA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center
- Phone: (240) 773-5900
Bogota is a handsome gray adult boy looking for a stable, loving home. Adult cats like him often settle in nicely and are past the wild kitten stage.
👉 Meet BOGOTA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
COSMO
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center
- Phone: (240) 773-5900
Cosmo is a tiny black kitten who will need playtime, patience, and lots of love as he grows.
👉 Meet COSMO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
DIRK
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center
- Phone: (240) 773-5900
Dirk is another adorable black kitten. Kittens like Dirk do best with plenty of toys and gentle guidance.
👉 Meet DIRK and apply to adopt on adoptapet
WANDA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center
- Phone: (240) 773-5900
Wanda is a tortoiseshell kitten with a beautiful mixed coat. She’ll need a safe space to explore and learn.
👉 Meet WANDA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PANDA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center
- Phone: (240) 773-5900
Panda is a young tuxedo cat with classic black-and-white markings. She’s past the tiniest kitten stage but still youthful and fun.
👉 Meet PANDA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SWEET POTATO PIE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center
- Phone: (240) 773-5900
Sweet Potato Pie is a young gray boy with a very memorable name and a soft-looking coat.
👉 Meet SWEET POTATO PIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BLINKER
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center
- Phone: (240) 773-5900
Blinker is a gray kitten who will thrive with gentle handling and regular play.
👉 Meet BLINKER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
OREO
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center
- Phone: (240) 773-5900
Oreo is a medium-haired gray adult cat who may be a great match if you like a slightly fluffier coat.
👉 Meet OREO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your home, please call Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center at (240) 773-5900 or visit their website to set up a visit. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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