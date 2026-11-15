Derwood has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home at Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center. Here are a few of the wonderful kitties you can meet and adopt.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center

Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center Phone: (240) 773-5900

Bogota is a handsome gray adult boy looking for a stable, loving home. Adult cats like him often settle in nicely and are past the wild kitten stage.

👉 Meet BOGOTA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center

Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center Phone: (240) 773-5900

Cosmo is a tiny black kitten who will need playtime, patience, and lots of love as he grows.

👉 Meet COSMO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center

Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center Phone: (240) 773-5900

Dirk is another adorable black kitten. Kittens like Dirk do best with plenty of toys and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet DIRK and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center

Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center Phone: (240) 773-5900

Wanda is a tortoiseshell kitten with a beautiful mixed coat. She’ll need a safe space to explore and learn.

👉 Meet WANDA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center

Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center Phone: (240) 773-5900

Panda is a young tuxedo cat with classic black-and-white markings. She’s past the tiniest kitten stage but still youthful and fun.

👉 Meet PANDA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly Gray/Blue

Mostly Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center

Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center Phone: (240) 773-5900

Sweet Potato Pie is a young gray boy with a very memorable name and a soft-looking coat.

👉 Meet SWEET POTATO PIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center

Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center Phone: (240) 773-5900

Blinker is a gray kitten who will thrive with gentle handling and regular play.

👉 Meet BLINKER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center

Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center Phone: (240) 773-5900

Oreo is a medium-haired gray adult cat who may be a great match if you like a slightly fluffier coat.

👉 Meet OREO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your home, please call Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center at (240) 773-5900 or visit their website to set up a visit. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.