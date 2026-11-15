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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Derwood This Week
Derwood neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from gift wrap supplies to a houseplant looking for a new home.
Browse the list below and see if something fits your needs.
Assorted Gift Bags
Item: Assorted gift bags in different sizes and designs
Condition: Not stated (collection of colorful bags)
Location: Mill Creek Towne, Derwood, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
A mix of colorful gift bags, great for birthdays, holidays, or any special occasion. Various sizes and patterns so you can match different gifts.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Assorted Gift Wrapping Supplies
Item: Assorted gift wrapping supplies (ribbons and bows)
Condition: Not stated
Details: Includes various ribbons and bows in red, green, and silver — nice for holiday or festive wrapping
Location: Mill Creek Towne, Derwood, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
Perfect if you’re stocking up for the holidays or like to keep a gift wrap box ready to go.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Christmas Cactus Plant - Free
Item: Christmas Cactus plant
Condition: Living plant, needs a new home
Pickup details: Pick-up from the patio in Park Overlook on Needwood Road (Rockville, near Derwood)
Location: Park Overlook, Rockville, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
The owner is looking to re-home this Christmas Cactus. If you’d like a low-maintenance houseplant that blooms around the holidays, this could be a nice addition.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.