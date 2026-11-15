Derwood neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from gift wrap supplies to a houseplant looking for a new home.

Browse the list below and see if something fits your needs.

Item: Assorted gift bags in different sizes and designs

Condition: Not stated (collection of colorful bags)

Location: Mill Creek Towne, Derwood, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

A mix of colorful gift bags, great for birthdays, holidays, or any special occasion. Various sizes and patterns so you can match different gifts.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted gift wrapping supplies (ribbons and bows)

Condition: Not stated

Details: Includes various ribbons and bows in red, green, and silver — nice for holiday or festive wrapping

Location: Mill Creek Towne, Derwood, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

Perfect if you’re stocking up for the holidays or like to keep a gift wrap box ready to go.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Christmas Cactus plant

Condition: Living plant, needs a new home

Pickup details: Pick-up from the patio in Park Overlook on Needwood Road (Rockville, near Derwood)

Location: Park Overlook, Rockville, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

The owner is looking to re-home this Christmas Cactus. If you’d like a low-maintenance houseplant that blooms around the holidays, this could be a nice addition.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.