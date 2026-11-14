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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Derwood
Derwood has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your family, these three are hoping you’ll take a closer look.
REESE
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center
- Location: Derwood, MD
- Phone: (240) 773-5900
Reese is a handsome, chestnut-colored pittie mix with a big heart and a lot of love to give. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a steady routine with his new family.
👉 Meet REESE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
POTATO
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center
- Location: Derwood, MD
- Phone: (240) 773-5900
Potato is a young, chocolate-colored pittie with a fun name and a bright future ahead of him. He’s at a great age to keep learning and bonding closely with his new people.
👉 Meet POTATO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
GROOVY
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Beagle mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center
- Location: Derwood, MD
- Phone: (240) 773-5900
Groovy is a lovely Lab/Beagle mix with soft tan and black markings. As an adult dog, she’s ready to bring steady companionship and plenty of charm to her new home.
👉 Meet GROOVY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Derwood, consider visiting Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center to meet these dogs in person. Even if you can’t adopt right now, please share their profiles so they can find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.