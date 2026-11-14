Derwood has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your family, these three are hoping you’ll take a closer look.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center

Location: Derwood, MD

Derwood, MD Phone: (240) 773-5900

Reese is a handsome, chestnut-colored pittie mix with a big heart and a lot of love to give. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a steady routine with his new family.

👉 Meet REESE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center

Location: Derwood, MD

Derwood, MD Phone: (240) 773-5900

Potato is a young, chocolate-colored pittie with a fun name and a bright future ahead of him. He’s at a great age to keep learning and bonding closely with his new people.

👉 Meet POTATO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Beagle mix

Labrador Retriever / Beagle mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center

Location: Derwood, MD

Derwood, MD Phone: (240) 773-5900

Groovy is a lovely Lab/Beagle mix with soft tan and black markings. As an adult dog, she’s ready to bring steady companionship and plenty of charm to her new home.

👉 Meet GROOVY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Derwood, consider visiting Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center to meet these dogs in person. Even if you can’t adopt right now, please share their profiles so they can find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.