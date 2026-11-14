Derwood has some very special cats and kittens hoping for a cozy home to call their own. All of these cuties are at Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center and are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center

Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center Phone: (240) 773-5900

LUNAR is a striking black-and-white young cat looking for a fresh start in a loving home. If you’re drawn to tuxedo kitties, she may be the perfect match for you.

👉 Meet LUNAR and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center

Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center Phone: (240) 773-5900

MOON is another lovely tuxedo girl, also young and ready to settle into a forever home. She could be a wonderful companion for someone who loves sleek, classic black-and-white cats.

👉 Meet MOON and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center

Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center Phone: (240) 773-5900

COLGATE is a beautiful tortoiseshell young cat with a unique coat pattern. She’s waiting for someone who appreciates a one-of-a-kind kitty.

👉 Meet COLGATE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (Kitten)

Baby (Kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center

Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center Phone: (240) 773-5900

HONEYCRISP is a fluffy tabby kitten with a soft gray-blue coat. As a baby, she’ll be looking for a home ready for kitten energy, playtime, and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet HONEYCRISP and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (Kitten)

Baby (Kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red (Mostly)

Orange/Red (Mostly) Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center

Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center Phone: (240) 773-5900

BRAEBURN is an orange kitten with a bright, sunny coat. He’s a young boy who will need play, patience, and lots of love as he grows.

👉 Meet BRAEBURN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (Kitten)

Baby (Kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center

Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center Phone: (240) 773-5900

JONAGOLD is a tuxedo kitten with classic black-and-white markings. She’s still a baby and will thrive in a home that can give her time to play and learn.

👉 Meet JONAGOLD and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (Kitten)

Baby (Kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center

Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center Phone: (240) 773-5900

KANZI is a sweet brown tabby kitten with classic stripes. She’s ready to grow up in a safe, loving home that can keep up with kitten curiosity.

👉 Meet KANZI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Derwood, MD, please consider visiting Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center or calling (240) 773-5900 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.