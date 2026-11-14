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🐱 Sweet Adoptable Cats Waiting for Homes in Derwood, MD
Derwood has some very special cats and kittens hoping for a cozy home to call their own. All of these cuties are at Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center and are ready to meet you.
LUNAR
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center
- Phone: (240) 773-5900
LUNAR is a striking black-and-white young cat looking for a fresh start in a loving home. If you’re drawn to tuxedo kitties, she may be the perfect match for you.
👉 Meet LUNAR and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MOON
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center
- Phone: (240) 773-5900
MOON is another lovely tuxedo girl, also young and ready to settle into a forever home. She could be a wonderful companion for someone who loves sleek, classic black-and-white cats.
👉 Meet MOON and apply to adopt on adoptapet
COLGATE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center
- Phone: (240) 773-5900
COLGATE is a beautiful tortoiseshell young cat with a unique coat pattern. She’s waiting for someone who appreciates a one-of-a-kind kitty.
👉 Meet COLGATE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
HONEYCRISP
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (Kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center
- Phone: (240) 773-5900
HONEYCRISP is a fluffy tabby kitten with a soft gray-blue coat. As a baby, she’ll be looking for a home ready for kitten energy, playtime, and gentle guidance.
👉 Meet HONEYCRISP and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BRAEBURN
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (Kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red (Mostly)
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center
- Phone: (240) 773-5900
BRAEBURN is an orange kitten with a bright, sunny coat. He’s a young boy who will need play, patience, and lots of love as he grows.
👉 Meet BRAEBURN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
JONAGOLD
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (Kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center
- Phone: (240) 773-5900
JONAGOLD is a tuxedo kitten with classic black-and-white markings. She’s still a baby and will thrive in a home that can give her time to play and learn.
👉 Meet JONAGOLD and apply to adopt on adoptapet
KANZI
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (Kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center
- Phone: (240) 773-5900
KANZI is a sweet brown tabby kitten with classic stripes. She’s ready to grow up in a safe, loving home that can keep up with kitten curiosity.
👉 Meet KANZI and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Derwood, MD, please consider visiting Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center or calling (240) 773-5900 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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