🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Derwood

Derwood has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance at love. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center would love to meet you.

Breed: Plott Hound

Plott Hound Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center

Location: Derwood, MD

Derwood, MD Phone: (240) 773-5900

This handsome brindle Plott Hound is a young boy with lots of life ahead of him. If you enjoy walks, outdoor time, and a loyal companion by your side, Truffle Shuffle could be your new best buddy.

👉 Meet TRUFFLE SHUFFLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Alaskan Malamute

Alaskan Malamute Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center

Location: Derwood, MD

Derwood, MD Phone: (240) 773-5900

Elton John is a striking young Alaskan Malamute mix with a beautiful gray and white coat. If you love big, fluffy dogs and have room in your life for an active companion, he may be the perfect match.

👉 Meet ELTON JOHN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog

American Bulldog Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: White with Black

White with Black Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center

Location: Derwood, MD

Derwood, MD Phone: (240) 773-5900

Little Tantrum is an American Bulldog puppy with a cute white-and-black coat and his whole life ahead of him. If you’re ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of love, he could be a wonderful addition to your home.

👉 Meet TANTRUM and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please contact Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center at (240) 773-5900 to ask about visiting and the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.