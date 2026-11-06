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Derwood

🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Derwood

8 days ago

Derwood has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance at love. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center would love to meet you.

TRUFFLE SHUFFLE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WbL8l_1GoNHpur00
  • Breed: Plott Hound
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brindle
  • Adoption Fee: $100
  • Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center
  • Location: Derwood, MD
  • Phone: (240) 773-5900

This handsome brindle Plott Hound is a young boy with lots of life ahead of him. If you enjoy walks, outdoor time, and a loyal companion by your side, Truffle Shuffle could be your new best buddy.

👉 Meet TRUFFLE SHUFFLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

ELTON JOHN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36TeV1_1GoNHpur00
  • Breed: Alaskan Malamute
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White
  • Adoption Fee: $100
  • Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center
  • Location: Derwood, MD
  • Phone: (240) 773-5900

Elton John is a striking young Alaskan Malamute mix with a beautiful gray and white coat. If you love big, fluffy dogs and have room in your life for an active companion, he may be the perfect match.

👉 Meet ELTON JOHN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

TANTRUM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zHxeo_1GoNHpur00
  • Breed: American Bulldog
  • Age: Baby (Puppy)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: White with Black
  • Adoption Fee: $150
  • Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center
  • Location: Derwood, MD
  • Phone: (240) 773-5900

Little Tantrum is an American Bulldog puppy with a cute white-and-black coat and his whole life ahead of him. If you’re ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of love, he could be a wonderful addition to your home.

👉 Meet TANTRUM and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please contact Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center at (240) 773-5900 to ask about visiting and the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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