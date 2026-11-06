undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Derwood
Derwood has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance at love. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center would love to meet you.
TRUFFLE SHUFFLE
- Breed: Plott Hound
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center
- Location: Derwood, MD
- Phone: (240) 773-5900
This handsome brindle Plott Hound is a young boy with lots of life ahead of him. If you enjoy walks, outdoor time, and a loyal companion by your side, Truffle Shuffle could be your new best buddy.
👉 Meet TRUFFLE SHUFFLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ELTON JOHN
- Breed: Alaskan Malamute
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center
- Location: Derwood, MD
- Phone: (240) 773-5900
Elton John is a striking young Alaskan Malamute mix with a beautiful gray and white coat. If you love big, fluffy dogs and have room in your life for an active companion, he may be the perfect match.
👉 Meet ELTON JOHN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TANTRUM
- Breed: American Bulldog
- Age: Baby (Puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with Black
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center
- Location: Derwood, MD
- Phone: (240) 773-5900
Little Tantrum is an American Bulldog puppy with a cute white-and-black coat and his whole life ahead of him. If you’re ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of love, he could be a wonderful addition to your home.
👉 Meet TANTRUM and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please contact Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center at (240) 773-5900 to ask about visiting and the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.