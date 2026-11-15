Derry’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both bedside caregivers and high‑skill allied health travelers. If you’re looking for steady hours and solid benefits, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Derry, NH

Salary: $2,742 per week (travel package; stipends may apply)

(travel package; stipends may apply) Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract (40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts, 7A–5P; start 11/30/2026)

High-paying Cath Lab Tech contract with guaranteed hours, day-one medical, dental, and vision, and options for daily or weekly pay. Includes potential lodging and meals stipends, 401(k), free CEUs, and strong 24/7 clinical and staffing support; 1+ year experience required, no new grads.

Note: The other HCS 24/7 Cath Lab Tech links show the same role details in Derry with different internal job IDs.

Employer: 360 SHS

Location: Derry, NH

Salary: Up to $23/hour

Type: Full-time

Hands-on caregiving role helping clients with bathing, dressing, meals, mobility, errands, and light housekeeping in their homes. Offers flexible scheduling, health, dental, and vision insurance, and a supportive team—great if you enjoy one-on-one care and want to grow your skills (experience preferred but not required).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare jobs in Derry tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.