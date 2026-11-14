Derry’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you’re bedside, in the cath lab, or doing in‑home care. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

TRS Healthcare Location: Derry, NH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr day shifts

Pay: $2,658 per week

This allied health travel role is in a cardiac cath lab, with a 13‑week contract and steady daytime hours. Good fit if you want strong pay plus experience with a long‑standing national staffing agency.

Employer: Nightingale Nurses

Nightingale Nurses Location: Derry, NH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr day shifts

Pay: $2,696 per week

Work in a busy cath lab with a travel company focused on high‑pay RN and allied assignments. Great if you like full support handling housing, travel, and logistics so you can focus on patient care.

Employer: CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC.

Location: Derry, NH

Type: PRN / As‑needed (listed as Full‑Time)

Pay: Not listed

Provide respiratory care for both adults and pediatrics, including vents, oxygen therapy, and emergency response. Good match if you’re confident with ventilator management and like flexible, PRN‑style work.

Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute

Location: Derry, NH

Type: Full‑time

Pay: Not listed

Coordinate and deliver care in a freestanding emergency department, from rapid assessments to procedures and patient education. Ideal if you’re strong in triage, calm under pressure, and want a patient‑centered ED role.

Employer: Parkland Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Derry, NH

Type: Full‑time, Day shift

Pay: Not listed

Day‑shift ED RN role at an 86‑bed Level III Trauma Center with robust benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, tuition and loan assistance). Great if you want strong career growth, hospital councils, and a big‑system support network.

Employer: ComplexCare Solutions (CCS)

Location: Rockingham County, NH (includes Derry)

Type: Per Diem / Independent, ~25 availability slots per month

Compensation: Potential $2,400–$10,000/month, $120–$140 per in‑home visit, $85 per telehealth assessment

Do 60‑minute in‑home and virtual assessments for health plan members, focusing on chronic conditions, gaps in care, and risk assessments. Perfect if you’re an autonomous NP who likes flexible scheduling and community‑based work.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Derry, NH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr day shifts

Pay: $2,742 per week

Cath lab travel contract with Day 1 medical benefits, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and stipends for lodging/meals if you qualify. Good for experienced cath lab techs (1+ year) who want top‑tier weekly pay and full benefits.

(Note: Similar HCS 24/7 postings with the same role, location, pay, and start date are duplicates and not repeated here.)

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Location: Derry, NH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36–40 hrs/week, 7am–5pm

Pay: $2,661 per week

Work in an 86‑bed hospital using GE equipment and Expanse EMR, mainly cardiac procedures with some EP and IR support. Great if you have 3+ years cath lab (or 2 in high‑volume) and want advanced skills like STEMI PCI, IVUS, and balloon pump.

Employer: 360 SHS

Location: Derry, NH

Type: Full‑time (flexible schedule)

Pay: Up to $23/hour

Provide one‑on‑one in‑home support with bathing, dressing, meals, errands, and light housekeeping. A good entry point if you’re new to healthcare or prefer home care, with health, dental, and vision insurance plus flexible hours.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have similar roles and can sometimes tweak schedules or units.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.