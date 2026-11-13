Derry’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or ready to move into management. Here are a few local roles that stand out for pay, perks, and growth.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market

Shaw’s and Star Market Location: Derry, NH

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Active, on-your-feet role helping customers, stocking shelves, and keeping the store clean and organized. Good fit if you like variety, can lift up to 60 lbs, and want weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: Granite State Hospitality – The Common Man Roadside

Location: Derry, NH (Crystal Ave)

Type: Full-time (part-time also mentioned)

Salary: $17–$19/hour, depending on experience

No experience needed—they’ll train you. Front-of-store cashier and customer service role with flexible schedules, free meals every shift, health/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, referral bonuses, and paid community service hours.

Employer: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc.

Location: Derry, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Leadership role running the sales floor and receiving area—great if you have 2+ years of retail management and want to grow. Offers medical, dental, vision after 30 days, 401(k) with match, 20% employee discount, quarterly bonus program, and strong career development.

If something here looks close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.